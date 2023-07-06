Live Coverage of Day One of the Third Test: England vs Australia in The Ashes 2023

Key Events

18th Over: England 68-3 (Root 19, Bairstow 1) Cummins returns to the field for a couple of overs before the close of play. Bairstow edges the ball onto his leg, resulting in a moment of excitement as Cummins and Marsh both rush in to grab it. Bairstow chooses not to engage in banter. After 13 deliveries, Bairstow finally gets off the mark with a flick behind square.

17th Over: England 67-3 (Root 19, Bairstow 0) It has been an exciting day in a series that has been both one-sided (Australia leading 2-0) and tightly contested. England and Australia have similar batting averages throughout the series. Starc bowls a maiden over to Root, who started off aggressively but now aims to survive until the close of play.

16th Over: England 67-3 (Root 19, Bairstow 0) Marsh is finding good shape away from the right-handers. Root defends the first five balls and flicks the last one for a single. Thirteen minutes left until the close of play.

15th Over: England 66-3 (Root 18, Bairstow 0) Mitchell Starc, who has dismissed Bairstow multiple times in Test cricket, comes back on to bowl. Root scores a single off an outswinger, while Bairstow successfully survives the over.

The lights are on, and England can’t afford to lose another wicket tonight. Duncan Bonnett, a fan, believes that England missed an opportunity to have Australia all out for under 200 runs. He hopes England can put up a big score and believes a target of 400 or more would be ideal for them to stay competitive in the match.

14th Over: England 65-3 (Root 17, Bairstow 0) Another wicket for Australia, and it will unquestionably be their day, especially for Mitchell Marsh. Bairstow takes his time before walking down the pitch to consult with Root. He needs to focus as the ball is causing trouble. Marsh creates a beauty of a delivery that cuts Bairstow in half, but it sails over off stump.

WICKET! England 65-3 (Crawley c Warner b Marsh 33) Mitch Marsh continues his excellent day! Crawley edges an outswinger to slip, and Warner manages to hold onto the catch. Crawley had a good innings but failed to capitalize on it once again. He’s disappointed with his performance as he walks off the field.

Zak Crawley scored 33 runs before getting out.

13th Over: England 65-2 (Crawley 33, Root 17) Will Vignoles considers today to be one of the most thrilling days in the series. He praises Marsh’s incredible performance and expresses his admiration for Mark Wood.

Wood’s aggressive style of play reminds me of Brendon McCullum’s philosophy: “Plan as if you’ll live forever, live as if you’ll die tomorrow.” Wood has been lethal since lengthening his run-up, and one can only imagine how England’s results would have been different if he had played more Tests.

12th Over: England 61-2 (Crawley 30, Root 17) Mitch Marsh replaces Cummins and hopes to pick up another wicket or two. Despite a potentially rusty start, Marsh bowls a couple of no-balls and gives away some easy singles.

Despite losing two early wickets, England’s run-rate is above five per over, and they seem to be walking a fine line.

11th Over: England 54-2 (Crawley 27, Root 15) Root plays a back cut and scores a single, which is the only run from the over. Boland finds his usual line and length, and England hasn’t made any attempts to play attacking shots against him yet.

10th Over: England 53-2 (Crawley 27, Root 14) Cummins starts the over with a delivery down the leg side for four byes. Root follows up with a delightful cut shot for four, bringing up the England fifty at a run per ball. Root seems determined to make up for the dropped catches earlier in the match. A confident flick across the line results in a loud appeal from Australia, but the decision is not out, and Cummins decides not to review.

9th Over: England 51-2 (Crawley 26, Root 13) Scott Boland replaces Starc and begins with a delivery swinging down the leg side for four byes. Root plays a beautiful back cut that brings up the fifty for England at a run per ball. Australia believes they have a caught-behind dismissal, but the decision is given not out, and the ball missed the bat. Boland finishes with a couple of good deliveries that nip back from a length.

8th Over: England 43-2 (Crawley 26, Root 9) Cummins bowls a loose delivery that Root smashes to square of the wicket for four. Crawley responds by hitting a majestic pull shot for four over midwicket. Despite a slightly scruffy start, Cummins concedes 14 runs in the over. The camera cuts to Damon Heta in the crowd, who is engaged in conversation with his friends.

“People are speculating whether Root and Bairstow will score centuries in the first innings out of frustration,” says Abhay Shah. The odds of that happening are probably around 500-1.

7th Over: England 30-2 (Crawley 19, Root 3) Cummins troubled Joe Root in their previous encounter at Lord’s. Another similar performance from Cummins could put Australia in a commanding position. Harry Brook edges the ball to slip, and Smith takes a straightforward catch. Brook didn’t do much wrong; it was simply a fantastic delivery.

WICKET! England 22-2 (Brook c Smith b Cummins 3)Cummins strikes again! Brook pushes forward, edges the ball, and Smith takes a simple catch at second slip. Brook is disappointed with his dismissal as he walks off the field.

6th Over: England 24-2 (Crawley 17, Root 1) Cummins bowls a testing over, but Crawley manages to survive. The last eight wickets from both teams have fallen for less than 50 runs. The pitch is still good, but the fast bowlers are dominating.

5th Over: England 22-1 (Crawley 17, Brook 1) Cummins dismisses Sibley, and England needs to stabilize their innings. Crawley scores a boundary off Starc, bringing the total to 18 runs from the over. England needs to be cautious as they continue their innings.

4th Over: England 18-1 (Crawley 13, Brook 1) Starc’s delivery edges Sibley’s bat, and Carey completes a flawless catch behind the stumps. England loses their first wicket early in the innings. Brook comes in to bat and manages to score a single off Cummins.

3rd Over: England 14-0 (Sibley 13, Crawley 1) Starc bowls a wide delivery, allowing Sibley to score a boundary. England has a good start to their innings.

2nd Over: England 7-0 (Sibley 8, Crawley 0) England starts their innings cautiously and scores seven runs off the second over. The game is just beginning, and both teams are eager to perform well.

1st Over: England 0-0 (Sibley 0, Crawley 0) Australia bowls a maiden over, giving no room for England to score. The match has just begun, and both teams are eager to make their mark.

