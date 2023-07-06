At Least 45% of U.S. Tap Water Contains ‘Forever Chemicals’ known as PFAS, Finds Study

July 6 (UPI) — A recent study conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reveals that 45% of tap water in the United States contains PFAS chemical contamination. The study analyzed 32 different types of PFAS, commonly known as “forever chemicals,” which can lead to severe health issues, including cancer, if exposed to them for extended periods. The USGS notes that current tests can only detect a portion of the over 12,000 variations of PFAS that exist.

“This study represents the most comprehensive examination of PFAS in tap water from both private wells and public supplies, as USGS scientists directly tested water collected from people’s kitchen sinks across the nation,” stated Kelly Smalling, a research hydrologist at USGS in an official statement. The study estimates that nearly half of the tap water in the U.S. contains at least one type of monitored PFAS. Furthermore, the concentrations of PFAS were similar between public water supplies and private wells.

In order to conduct the study, scientists collected tap water samples from 716 locations. The research discovered that the majority of chemical exposure occurred near urban areas and potential PFAS sources.

The Biden administration recently introduced new national drinking water standards, empowering the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to test public water systems for six types of PFAS chemicals and take measures to reduce PFAS levels in water supplies.

A 2022 study also revealed a connection between these chemicals and the most prevalent form of liver cancer.

An organization called 3M, a prominent manufacturer of PFAS chemicals, reached a $10.3 billion settlement with public water suppliers across the country after being accused of contaminating drinking water.

In June of the same year, the EPA issued a warning that these PFAS “forever chemicals” have detrimental effects on human health at significantly lower levels than previously believed.

The USGS study consisted of samples taken from both private wells and public water sources. However, due to the responsibility of maintaining private wells falling on the owners themselves, the information surrounding these wells is limited, with testing focused on only a small number of contaminants due to the high costs involved.

“Given this situation, there is an increased probability of unknowingly exposing private well users to contaminants and causing adverse health effects. It demonstrates the ongoing necessity for comparable assessments on both private wells and public water supplies at the point-of-use,” stated the USGS study.