Where to Purchase Tickets, Find Schedule, and Dates

Enhypen Announces ‘Fate World Tour’ with US Arena Shows

Get ready to be hyped! K-Pop sextet Enhypen has just announced their upcoming ‘Fate World Tour’, featuring six massive arena shows in the United States.

The tour includes back-to-back concerts at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Wednesday, October 18 and Thursday, October 19.

This marks Enhypen’s second world tour, following their successful tour in North America in October 2022. The group, formed in November 2020, has gained immense popularity in just three years, releasing four mini-albums.

Their latest release, “Dark Blood”, a six-track vampire-inspired album, dropped in May this year.

Enhypen 2023 Tour Schedule

Check out the complete calendar of Enhypen’s ‘Fate World Tour’ below, including dates, venues, and ticket purchase links:

Meet the Members of Enhypen

Each member of Enhypen brings a unique talent to the group. Here’s what we know about the seven stars of Enhypen:

Ni-Ki: Originally from Japan, Ni-Ki is known as the group’s best dancer.

Jungwon: Jungwon excels in singing, dancing, popping, and taekwondo.

Sunghoon: Sunghoon specializes in contemporary dance.

Heeseung: Heeseung is the group's oldest member and has experience in songwriting and composition. He also shares a close bond with members from TXT.

Sunoo: Sunoo started playing piano at a young age and enjoys taking selfies as a hobby.

Jay: Born in Seattle, WA, Jay moved to South Korea at a young age. His specialties are hip-hop bounce and dance.

Jake: Jake relocated to Australia as a child. He plays the violin, loves hip-hop, and lives by the motto "Live with positive vibes."

Enhypen Set List

While the set list for the upcoming tour may vary, here are the songs that Enhypen regularly performed during their ‘Manifesto Tour’:

“Given-Taken” “Flicker” “Not For Sale / Let Me In (20 Cube)” “TFW (That Feeling When)” “Upper Side Dreamin'” “Mixed Up” “Drunk-Dazed” “One in a Billion” “FEVER” “Hey Tayo” “Attention, please!” “Polaroid Love” “Just A Little Bit” “Tamed-Dashed” “Blessed-Cursed” “Go Big or Go Home” “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)” Encore: “ParadoXXX Invasion” “Drunk-Dazed” (Reprise) “SHOUT OUT” “Go Big or Go Home” (Reprise) Encore #2: “SHOUT OUT” (Reprise) “Go Big or Go Home” (Reprise #2)

K-Pop Stars on Tour in 2023

In addition to Enhypen, several other popular K-Pop stars are embarking on tours throughout the United States this year. Here are five favorites you wouldn’t want to miss:

For more information on other K-Pop concert tours in 2023, check out our list of the top 52 biggest concert tours of the year.