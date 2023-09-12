Libya’s Catastrophic Flooding Unleashes Devastating Deluge in Derna and Beyond: Witness the Shocking Aftermath in Photos

Libya Devastated by Catastrophic Flooding: Unprecedented Flash Floods Bring Destruction

Libya was recently hit by a catastrophic flooding event that wreaked havoc on the city of Derna and other areas along its Mediterranean coast. Buildings were destroyed, roads were torn apart, and cars were crashed into anything in their path. The storm system that swept through three countries caused dams in Libya to collapse, leading to flash floods of an unprecedented scale.

This disaster claimed the lives of many, with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies comparing it to a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco. Tragically, even volunteers from the Red Crescent lost their lives while assisting families displaced by the flooding.

Survivors shared harrowing stories, with one man revealing that 30 of his relatives were killed in the disaster. This catastrophe struck when most people were sleeping, catching them off guard and unprepared.

The scale of the destruction is overwhelming, with bodies scattered everywhere – in the sea, valleys, and under collapsed buildings – according to the Minister of Civil Aviation for eastern Libya. The region’s health minister expressed concern that some victims may have been swept out to sea, emphasizing the extent of the tragedy.

Images from the affected areas display overturned cars, debris, and people navigating the aftermath. The damage is substantial, leaving Derna and the government struggling to cope.

As the country grapples with the aftermath of this catastrophic event, the resilience and strength of the Libyan people will undoubtedly shine through. We extend our support and well wishes to those affected by this devastating flooding.

[Include relevant HTML tags as needed for formatting]

Reference