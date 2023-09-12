Giant Embarrassment: Cowboys Deliver Devastating 40-0 Blowout on Opening Night

Jones faced relentless pressure from the Cowboys’ pass rush throughout the entire game, resulting in seven sacks. Despite being kept in the game longer than necessary due to the blowout, Jones struggled to find success. With the Giants’ offensive line struggling on the right side, Jones only managed to complete 15 of 28 attempts for a mere 104 yards, averaging just 3.7 yards per attempt. This performance marks the third-lowest passing yards in Jones’ career for the highly-paid $40 million quarterback.

“We are extremely frustrated and disappointed with our performance tonight, and personally, I am as well. There are a lot of areas that need improvement and we need to address them to get back on track,” he expressed. “We will be critical of ourselves, make necessary corrections, and strive to get back on the right path.”

Teammates took a more direct approach in their assessment of the quarterback.

“We got completely dominated,” receiver Sterling Shepard bluntly stated.

“It’s embarrassing, but we need to move past it,” safety Xavier McKinney acknowledged. “We have a long way to go. The situation is quite simple. This game served as a wake-up call for us. It’s a humbling experience, but we will figure it out. Next week, we will perform much better. We won’t allow a repeat of this performance.”

In the last two outings for Daboll’s team, they have suffered defeats. They were beaten 38-7 by Philadelphia in last year’s Divisional Round, followed by a disastrous 40-0 loss on Sunday. Such consecutive defeats against division rivals highlight the reality that despite the optimism surrounding Daboll’s successful turnaround last season, the Giants, at best, are currently the third-best team in the division. This reality makes their path back to the playoffs even more challenging.

On a positive note, a 40-0 loss holds the same weight in the loss column as a one-point defeat, and the Giants still have 16 more games to rectify the situation.

“My focus is on improvement, and there is a lot that needs to be improved,” Daboll acknowledged. “So, we need to recognize that this was a bad game, no need to sugarcoat it. This falls on me, and we will work on fixing the numerous issues that need attention.”

