July 7, 2023 Edition: Letter Submission to the Editor

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray recently announced their separation, which sparked a range of reactions from the public. Many individuals expressed their frustration with de Blasio and McCray, blaming them for the decline of New York City. The couple’s separation adds a new layer to their already controversial legacy.

One individual, Thomas Urban from Wantagh, reflects on the front-page appearance of de Blasio and McCray and compares it to a traumatic experience, highlighting the negative impact their leadership had on the city. Similarly, Alice Lemos from Woodside points out the potential legal advantage of their marriage. If either of them were to face charges related to unaccounted-for funds from the ThriveNYC project, de Blasio would not be required to testify against his wife due to spousal privilege.

On a sarcastic note, a person identified as Christopher Sadowski sarcastically expresses relief that de Blasio and McCray can still cohabitate while dating others. They comment on the chaotic state of the city, mentioning inflation, crime, and illegal immigration, suggesting that the couple’s personal issues provide some form of comfort amidst a troubled environment.

Saul Mishaan from Brooklyn sarcastically suggests that de Blasio and McCray should leave the city and find a Marxist utopia where their political ideologies are more aligned. They mention specific leaders like Fidel Castro and Nicolás Maduro, hinting at potential romantic connections.

Expressing a deep sense of frustration, a person referred to as E. Muller Brewster criticizes the couple, using derogatory terms to describe them. They argue that de Blasio and McCray deserve to be imprisoned for mismanaging funds allocated for the mentally ill. The individual implies that they engaged in criminal behavior by leaving Gracie Mansion without accounting for nearly $1 billion.

Another individual from Bellerose named Frederick Bedell, Jr. shares their perspective on marriage, emphasizing the importance of commitment, especially during challenging times. They compare their 36-year marriage to the de Blasio and McCray’s broken relationship and express sadness over the couple’s failure to uphold their vows.

Frank Perry from Morristown, NJ bluntly expresses his dissatisfaction with de Blasio and McCray, labeling them as “losers” and criticizing their performance as mayor and potential political figure. Perry concludes by stating his desire for them to “disappear.”

Mary Ann Pizzi from East Hanover, NJ redirects attention to the mismanagement of funds by McCray and suggests that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should focus on holding her accountable for the unaccounted-for taxpayer money.

Finally, Dan O’Hagan from Coram emphasizes the ironic term “thrive” used by McCray in her ThriveNYC mental-health initiative, implying that the couple will continue to flourish despite their separation.

