Alarming Revelation: U.S. Government Contractor Accused of Spying for Ethiopia, Confirms Officials

A contractor with experience working for the State and Justice Departments has been apprehended and accused of spying for Ethiopia, as per multiple knowledgeable U.S. officials.

The individual in question, Abraham T. Lemma, aged 50 and residing in Silver Spring, Md., faces two charges under the Espionage Act and was taken into custody last month. The case details are currently undisclosed and remain sealed in the Federal District Court in Washington. It is anticipated that the information will be made public sometime this week. Efforts to contact Mr. Lemma’s lawyer and family have been unsuccessful.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr. Lemma works part-time as a systems analyst for the State Department and has been employed at the department’s Diplomatic Security Service since 2019.

Mr. Lemma’s connection to Ethiopia, a country that receives significant aid from the United States, is peculiar.