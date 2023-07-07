Keir Starmer Breaks Barriers: Acknowledging the Ongoing Class Divisions in Society | Polly Toynbee



lass? Labour was once cautious when it came to using this word. In the 2001 general election campaign, Tony Blair focused on meritocracy and equality of opportunity rather than addressing inequality or class directly. While Blair’s taskforces on social exclusion led to significant improvements, such as a 50% reduction in child poverty and a decline in youth unemployment, the issue of inequality remained largely unspoken.

Keir Starmer, however, is willing to confront this sensitive topic. In his recent speech outlining his fifth “mission,” he emphasized breaking the class ceiling and described the snobbery associated with the academic versus vocational divide. He acknowledged the mental barriers that prevent working-class children from pursuing certain paths. Despite politicians’ reluctance to discuss class openly, it remains a significant factor in society.

When I produced a Radio 4 program called “The Class Ceiling,” I interviewed various individuals about their personal experiences with social class. Many shared stories of feeling either inadequate or self-conscious due to their class background. Labour’s willingness to acknowledge and address this issue is crucial, especially considering the alarming decline in social mobility. Birth has become an even more determining factor in one’s future prospects, further exacerbated by austerity measures.

Politicians often emphasize their working-class origins as a testament to their personal merit. Starmer, Phillipson, Streeting, and Rayner, all with challenging upbringings, achieved success through their own talents and determination, without privileged advantages. This focus on individual merit has become a societal expectation, as demonstrated by LSE research showing that many individuals in high managerial or professional positions identify as working class. Clearly, class origin still holds significant importance.

What can be done to address this issue? The 1950s, 60s, and 70s were regarded as periods of great social mobility until the 1980s brought a surge in inequality. Although Labour’s efforts have narrowed the gap for the poorest, overall inequality has only slightly decreased. Recognizing that class encompasses various aspects beyond just economics, Starmer and Phillipson propose a cultural and emotional enrichment program in schools. This program aims to provide all children with experiences and skills that are often taken for granted by the middle class. It places importance on oracy, communication skills, and confidence – factors that heavily influence social divisions.

Labour also aims to address the decline in arts education, an area that has suffered greatly under previous governments. With the number of students taking arts GCSEs falling by 40% and a significant decrease in music and drama teachers, Labour plans to ensure that every student engages in arts or sports until the age of 16. The quality of education will be measured beyond exam results, focusing on subtler qualities that contribute to a well-rounded development.

Early years education is a key focus for Labour, as this is when a child’s future trajectory is often determined. Phillipson emphasizes the importance of trained teachers in nurseries, backed by ample evidence showing their positive impact. Labour’s plans include recruiting 6,500 more teachers, providing free breakfasts in all primary schools, and funding these initiatives by charging VAT on private schools. The opposition’s complaints fail to acknowledge the significant disparity in funding between private and state schools.

It is important to note that these initiatives do not completely eradicate social class as a determining factor in society. The true measure of progress lies in addressing inequality and preventing its further widening. Labour’s plans are a step in the right direction, but more will likely be offered closer to the election once economic conditions are clearer. It is evident that returning to the standards of 2010, let alone making significant progress, will be a daunting task.