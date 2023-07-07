Staff at NTMA receive €2.8m in bonuses for 2022

The NTMA’s annual report for 2022 reveals that the bonus payout has increased to €2.8 million, compared to €2.73 million in 2021. This comes after no bonuses were paid in 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19.
According to the report, 239 NTMA staff members received bonus pay totaling €2.244 million. The highest performance-related payment was €30,000, while the lowest was €2,000.
Bonus payments to NAMA staff amounted to €341,000, while SBCI staff received €136,000 in bonuses and HBFI staff received €88,000.
Key management personnel at the NTMA shared bonus payments of €130,000, contributing to a total pay of €3.24 million for these individuals.
In 2020, there were no bonus payments at the NTMA following cumulative bonus payments of €7 million over the previous three years: €2.6 million in 2019, €2.8 million in 2018, and €1.59 million in 2017.
The report also shows an increase in the number of NTMA staff earning over €100,000, rising from 147 to 159 in the previous year.
Current CEO Frank O’Connor received a pay package of €285,000 from July 1 to December 31, 2022. His predecessor, Conor O’Kelly, who stepped down on June 30, 2022, had a total pay of €339,000 for the year, including a salary of €294,000.
No bonus payments were made to the CEO role in both 2022 and 2021.
The pay range at the NTMA includes a staff member earning between €400,000 and €425,000, three earning between €300,000 and €375,000, 19 receiving between €200,000 and €300,000, 44 between €150,000 and €220,000, and 92 between €100,000 and €150,000.
Overall pay slightly decreased to €79.8 million as the number of employees decreased from 781 to 773.
Under NAMA’s Voluntary Redundancy Scheme (VRS), 14 departing employees received a total of €1.8 million. This consisted of €1 million in redundancy payments, €300,000 from the retention scheme, and €500,000 for ‘gardening leave’ in lieu of notice to quit.
