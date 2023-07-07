Kate, The Polo Princess: A Proud Wife Supporting William at a Charity Match

Kate Middleton exhibited her unwavering support for her husband, Prince William, at a charity polo match by embracing him with a tender kiss. The Duchess of Cambridge, 41, attended the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, where she enjoyed champagne and shared laughter with Frankie Dettori and Peter Phillips. Kate looked radiant in a £550 baby blue midi dress from Beulah London. After the match, William affectionately embraced his wife, who appeared delighted by the gesture. Throughout the game, Kate enthusiastically cheered for her husband, raising her hands in the air with joy. The Princess engaged in conversations with both William and other attendees, clearly reveling in the celebratory atmosphere.

It seems that the couple’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, did not accompany them to the event due to school commitments. Kate’s hair was styled in loose waves, and she opted for neutral makeup, highlighting her natural beauty. Beulah London has become a favored designer of choice for Kate, as she has been spotted wearing their creations on numerous occasions.

Aside from her interaction with William, Kate also exchanged kisses with polo player Luke Tomlinson and engaged in friendly conversations with Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace, who is Peter Philip’s girlfriend. The Princess appeared overjoyed during the match, eagerly applauding the players’ skills. It was clear that the charity event held special significance for William and Kate, as it aimed to raise funds for 11 different charities associated with the couple.

Following the match, Prince William and Kate walked across the polo ground, discussing the game and engaging with other attendees. The couple radiated pride and happiness as they celebrated the conclusion of the event. This outing marked the 12th year of the Royal Charity Polo Day, with the total amount raised now exceeding £12 million for causes close to William and Kate’s hearts.

While today’s appearance was relatively low-key for the Princess, who had previously accompanied William to his father’s Scottish Coronation in Edinburgh, she remained her usual elegant and charismatic self. Prince William, who has been riding since childhood, showcased his exceptional polo skills and competitive spirit, fully immersing himself in the game. Kate, on the other hand, gracefully enjoyed champagne and engaged in lively conversations with attendees, including Prince William’s cousin, Peter.

In a delightful display of affection, Kate gave Prince William a gentle tap on the behind, symbolizing their deep connection and genuine love. This rare public display of affection occurred as they joined Charles and Camilla for the regal procession through Edinburgh, during which Charles was presented with the Crown of Scotland.

Overall, Kate Middleton’s support for Prince William at the charity polo match was evident in her enthusiastic cheers, loving embrace, and joyful interactions with fellow attendees. Her choice of attire showcased her timeless elegance, perfectly complementing the celebratory atmosphere of the event.

