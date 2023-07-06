Investigation Launched into Hate Crime after Crosses Burned at Sylmar Church

A hate crime investigation has been launched by police, fire, and federal officials after three crosses outside a church in Sylmar were set on fire.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call about a trash fire outside the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church early in the morning. However, upon arrival, firefighters discovered the smoldering wood crosses, with one of them toppled over.

Authorities believe that the crosses were soaked in lighter fluid and intentionally ignited. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.





In accordance with standard procedure for church fires, the House of Worship Task Force, which consists of the Los Angeles police and fire departments, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI, has been notified and has initiated an investigation.

While authorities are exploring the possibility that this act was a hate crime, Pastor Pierre Howard of the church expressed doubt and suggested it might be the result of a poor decision made by someone.

“I hope that’s what it is,” Howard stated.

However, he added, “It’s disheartening that individuals still engage in such behavior.”

Howard emphasized that the church serves a diverse range of communities, including Latino and Black congregants, and has never encountered any issues in its nearly three decades of existence.

Although the church has video surveillance, the footage has not provided significant assistance in identifying the suspects.