‘Forever Chemicals’ Contaminate Nearly Half of US Tap Water

A groundbreaking official study has revealed that nearly half of all tap water sources in the United States contain harmful “forever chemicals.” These microscopic man-made chemicals, known as PFAS, have been linked to various health issues, including cancer, fertility problems, birth defects, and hormone imbalances. The study, which tested water sources at over 700 locations across the country, found that 45 percent of drinking water sources had at least one PFAS present. The highest concentrations were observed in the Great Plains, the Great Lakes, the Eastern Seaboard, and Central/Southern California.

It’s worth noting that the study only focused on 32 out of the more than 12,000 types of PFAS that exist, indicating that the problem may be even more widespread than initially believed. PFAS contamination is commonly found in household items such as cookware and hamburger wrappers. These chemicals can persist in both the environment and human tissue for years, or even decades, before breaking down.

The researchers conducted extensive sampling at 716 unique sites nationwide, including both urban and rural areas, in order to determine the levels of toxic PFAS in water sources. Over the course of five years, they discovered that taps in urban centers generally had higher concentrations of PFAS compared to taps in rural areas. This contamination occurs because everyday household products, like frying pans and food packaging, can leach PFAS into the water supply. The non-stick coatings on these products, as well as certain jackets and tents, contain PFAS to repel water and oil.

Furthermore, PFAS can enter the water supply through runoff from pesticides used in agricultural practices. The study found high levels of PFAS in insecticides being used on cotton fields, with one insecticide reaching up to 19 million parts per trillion. Interestingly, the contamination was prevalent in densely populated urban areas due to increased industrial activities and a higher number of waste sites, including manufacturing plants and landfills.

Various regions of the United States had notably high concentrations of PFAS, including the Eastern Seaboard, southern and central California, and areas around the Great Lakes and plains states. The researchers couldn’t provide a specific explanation for why these areas showed elevated levels of PFAS, particularly in locations far from urban centers. To obtain comprehensive results, the study involved researchers from different parts of the country, such as New Jersey, Wisconsin, and Oregon.

The alarming extent of PFAS contamination highlighted by the Geological Survey’s study between 2016 and 2021 poses a significant problem. Approximately 270 million Americans depend on public water sources, while an additional 40 million rely on private wells, and all of them could be affected. Recent media attention and advancements in testing methods have shed light on this issue, as even low levels of PFAS can be toxic. These chemicals are present in various products, ranging from non-stick cookware and fast food wrappers to cosmetics and firefighting foam.

PFAS, known as “forever chemicals” due to their slow breakdown in the environment and their ability to persist in the body for extended periods, can have devastating health effects. Private and public water sources exhibited similar concentrations of PFAS overall, although urban centers with fewer private wells had higher levels of contamination compared to rural areas. Some types of PFAS have been linked to increased levels of LDL or “bad” cholesterol, which can contribute to cardiovascular diseases. Prolonged exposure to PFAS can also cause liver damage and disrupt hormone balance, leading to reproductive health issues, gestational diabetes, and pre-eclampsia in women. Furthermore, exposure to PFAS during pregnancy can result in low birth weight and an increased risk of childhood obesity and infections.

Long-term exposure to PFAS may also increase the risk of certain cancers, particularly in the kidneys and testicles. The recent report underscores that human activities play a significant role, if not the largest contributor, to the contamination of the nation’s drinking water sources, allowing these chemicals to accumulate in the blood, liver, and kidneys. In 2007, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that PFAS could be detected in the blood of approximately 98 percent of the US population.

To address this issue, the federal government has taken steps to intervene, including the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal of new and stricter restrictions on the maximum permitted levels of PFAS in US drinking water. However, the specific limits have not been disclosed, and a final decision is not expected until 2024. It is crucial to tackle this problem effectively to preserve the health and well-being of millions of Americans who rely on tap water as their primary source of hydration.

