3 Adolescents in Custody for Involvement in Stanton Pizza Delivery Driver’s Murder – Orange County Register

On July 5, three teenagers were apprehended and charged with murder in connection to the 2022 slaying of a pizza delivery driver who came to the aid of an elderly man under attack in Stanton, according to authorities.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department stated that Adrian Castaneda, 19, and Damian Ivan Mayorga, 18, both residents of Anaheim, along with Henry Diep Le, 19, from Garden Grove, have been accused of shooting and killing Juan Cristalinas in June of last year on Lessue Avenue.

The incident unfolded when Cristalinas, a 49-year-old Santa Ana resident, attempted to assist a 76-year-old man who was being assaulted by a group of men demanding money. The 76-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds but survived the attack.

As of now, it is unclear whether the suspects had any prior connection to the victims.

“Juan leaves behind three sons, a loving wife, and three beautiful grandchildren. He was a hardworking, loving man. He had two jobs and spent his weekends working on cars as a mechanic. He was the kind of person who always stood up for others and wasn’t scared of doing the right thing,” mentioned a GoFundMe page set up for Cristalinas.

Castaneda, Mayorga, and Le are currently in custody at the Orange County Jail, according to jail records.

Bail has been set at $1 million for each of them. Le appeared in court on Thursday, while Castaneda and Mayorga are scheduled to appear on Friday.