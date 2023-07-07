President of Belarus Affirms Wagner Group’s Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Resides in Russia

It has been revealed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that the leader of the failed mutiny against the Kremlin, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is now in Russia while his troops remain in their field camps. This has raised concerns about the agreement that ended the rebellion and what it means for President Vladimir Putin’s rule.

Although the whereabouts of Prigozhin cannot be independently confirmed, Russian media has reported sightings of him at his offices in St. Petersburg. It is unclear if his presence in Russia violates the agreement, which allowed him to move to Belarus in exchange for ending the mutiny and a promise of amnesty for him and his troops. However, these reports indicate that the agreement may have permitted him to settle his affairs in Russia before fully transitioning to Belarus.

This suggests that the threat posed by Prigozhin is not yet fully neutralized and that the Kremlin is proceeding cautiously until it determines what to do with any troops who may still be loyal to him. Putin has stated that Wagner troops have the option to join the Russian military, retire, or move to Belarus. However, many aspects of the agreement brokered by Lukashenko remain ambiguous.

Last week, Lukashenko claimed that Prigozhin was in Belarus, but now he states that he is in St. Petersburg and may also travel to Moscow at his discretion. Meanwhile, Wagner’s troops remain in their camps. Although the location of these camps is not specified, it is known that Prigozhin’s mercenaries previously fought alongside Russian forces in eastern Ukraine and also have bases within Russian territory.

Lukashenko has also disclosed that Prigozhin has been given back the money and weapons that were confiscated by Russian authorities. When asked about Prigozhin’s current location, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment, stating that the Kremlin does not have the desire or means to track his movements. However, Peskov reaffirmed that the agreement included Prigozhin’s transfer to Belarus.

Lukashenko has offered the use of Belarusian military camps to Wagner, a military contractor known for supporting Russia’s interests worldwide. However, Wagner has not yet made a final decision. The Kremlin has downplayed concerns about Prigozhin escaping punishment while other critics of Putin face severe penalties, emphasizing that the deal with the Wagner chief was necessary to avoid a potentially bloody conflict.

Regarding the speculation that Putin might order Prigozhin’s assassination, Lukashenko dismissed this notion, stating that Putin is not so vindictive. Online newspapers Fontanka and Izvestia recently released videos and photos of Prigozhin’s luxurious mansion in St. Petersburg, showcasing stacks of cash, gold bullion, and a jacket covered in military medals he was awarded, including the Hero of Russia medal.

When questioned about the potential relocation of Prigozhin and his mercenaries to Belarus, Lukashenko evaded a direct answer, stating that it depends on the decisions of Prigozhin and the Russian government. He does not believe their presence in Belarus would destabilize the country and asserts that any Wagner troops in Belarus would be required to sign a contract outlining their actions and limitations.

Lukashenko also dismissed the notion that mercenaries could use Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine, referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. He stated that Moscow maintains a military presence in Belarus, but emphasized that any possible use of Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons would require consultation with him and would only occur in response to aggression by NATO against Russia or Belarus.

He assured that these weapons serve strictly defensive purposes and that they would never be used unless provoked.

