Jessica Simpson Responds to Criticism Surrounding ‘Newlyweds’ with Nick Lachey

MTV’s “Newlyweds” has undergone a transformation in the way viewers perceive it, and Jessica Simpson is embracing the change. Simpson appeared on the reality series alongside her former husband, Nick Lachey. During the show’s initial run, Lachey was portrayed as a dutiful husband while Simpson was often depicted as a “dumb blonde” character. However, nearly 20 years later, “Newlyweds” has gained new popularity on TikTok, with a new generation of viewers witnessing the dynamics of Lachey and Simpson’s now-defunct marriage.

In one expletive-ridden clip, Lachey belittles Simpson, leading some TikTok users to label his behavior as mentally and emotionally abusive. In an interview with Bustle, Simpson reflects on the public’s initial perception of her then-husband during the show’s airing from 2003 to 2005, stating, “It’s amazing what publicity can do.” Despite the scrutiny, Simpson has no regrets about her time on “Newlyweds,” as she was still discovering her identity at a young age.

Simpson and Lachey divorced in 2006. She later married former NFL player Eric Johnson and they now have three children together. Looking back, Simpson sees “Newlyweds” in a new light, but it also reinforces her sense of self. She humorously admits that even now, she would still throw a hissy fit if her husband told her to do all the laundry. As Simpson contemplates her next project, she hopes to make a comeback in music and is considering a move to Nashville. She is also discussing the possibility of a docuseries that would document her return to the recording studio and beyond. As for the sound of her new album, Simpson simply states, “I am genre-less.”