Jill Duggar Opens Up: How Reality TV & Treatment of Brother Impacted Her Relationship with Jim Bob

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard have embraced personal freedom and stepped away from their reality TV fame on shows like “19 Kids and Counting” and “Counting On.” Currently residing on the Arkansas-Oklahoma border, this couple is proud parents to three sons, two of whom attend public school. Breaking away from the expected norms, Duggar now wears pants, sports a nose ring, and regularly goes to therapy, making choices that align with her true self.

In their newly released book, “Counting the Cost,” Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard delve into the challenges they faced while being part of the popular TLC shows. Speaking to Fox News Digital, Duggar explains that writing this memoir has been a liberating experience. She believes that their story of struggle and the isolation caused by control is relatable beyond the realm of reality TV and large families.

Jill Duggar also revealed that her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, did not comment on the book ahead of its release. However, they have previously shared their belief that conflicts should be resolved privately and expressed a reluctance to comment publicly. The Duggar family initially prayed about and ultimately agreed to chronicle their lives on camera because they wanted to share with the world that children are a blessing from God.

The Duggar family follows the Institute for Basic Life Principles (IBLP), an organization dedicated to teaching success through following godly principles based on Scripture. “Counting the Cost” explains how Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, as devout IBLP followers, encouraged their children to be a part of the reality TV shows.

The Duggar family gained fame through “19 Kids & Counting,” which aired from 2008 to 2015, as well as “Counting On,” which focused on the older children and ran from 2015 to 2021. Reflecting on her time on the show, Jill Duggar compared it to “The Truman Show,” finding it challenging to live her life with cameras constantly present. While she developed close relationships with the film crew, she felt robbed of private moments, even during vulnerable times like her wisdom teeth extraction. Any time there was crying or emotional distress, the crew was present, knowing it would provide compelling TV.

Discussing the birth of her son Israel, Jill Duggar stated that more personal moments became fair game as the show’s popularity grew. She didn’t want the birth filmed, but this decision created conflict between her parents and the producers. Derick Dillard revealed that these pressures took a toll on their marriage, leading them to draw a line in the sand. He also acknowledged the lack of conversation between the couple and their parents about the agreement to film their lives. This lack of communication exacerbated difficulties they faced early in their marriage.

Jill Duggar’s journey in the spotlight became even more challenging when her brother, Josh Duggar, was exposed for molesting her and her sisters. While she chose not to delve into the details in her book, she described feeling terrible and wishing she were dead at the time. She also claimed that her parents protected Josh’s privacy to prevent him from public humiliation. In a heated argument with her father, Jill expressed her frustration, accusing him of treating her worse than her pedophile brother.

Despite these struggles, Jill Duggar hopes for improved relationships with her family. She shared that their therapist advised them to focus on themselves, strengthen their individual identities, and establish clear boundaries as a family. While her relationship with her father has not seen significant improvements, she remains hopeful and prays for better days ahead.

In summary, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s decision to step away from their reality TV fame has allowed them to find personal freedom. Their book, “Counting the Cost,” shares the struggles they endured while being part of the shows “19 Kids and Counting” and “Counting On.” By being transparent about their experiences, they hope to connect with others who have felt isolated and controlled. Despite the challenges, they remain dedicated to finding their voice and setting healthy boundaries within their family, with the ultimate goal of reconciliation and improved relationships.

