Why Meditation Transforms British MPs: Enhancing their Abilities and Impact in Politics | Politics Today

More than 300 politicians in the UK have received mindfulness training in the past decade, leading to suggestions that a meditation room be established in parliament. A new report reveals that around 120 Members of Parliament (MPs) and 180 peers have participated in secular mindfulness courses, which are based on ancient Buddhist meditation techniques. The figures indicate that 1 in 10 MPs who have served in the past 10 years have completed meditation training provided by parliamentary authorities. The all-party parliamentary group on mindfulness supports the report and calls for additional resources to support politicians in adopting and maintaining mindfulness practices. The report proposes the establishment of a dedicated physical space for meditation as part of the refurbishment of the parliamentary estate, which is estimated to cost billions of pounds. Over the past decade, politicians have practiced meditation in committee rooms and standard meeting rooms. The Australian parliament in Canberra has had a meditation space since it opened in 1988. Approximately 800 staff members at the Palace of Westminster, a quarter of the current workforce, have also undergone mindfulness training. Several MPs have spoken about the positive impact of mindfulness on their work lives. Conservative MP Tracey Crouch, for instance, stated that she feels more centered and can better address the concerns of constituents and local business owners. A Conservative MP, Scott Mann, said that he is now more focused and can wrap up meetings more quickly. However, the effectiveness of mindfulness is still a matter of debate. While it is recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence for the treatment and management of depression in adults, a study showed that school-based mindfulness training did not appear to improve the mental health of teenagers. Despite this, mindfulness is gaining more attention in politics as a means of promoting well-being, resilience, and emotional understanding among politicians. The interest in mindfulness training comes amid ongoing discussions about the conduct of politics in the UK. Former Conservative MP Rory Stewart, for example, recently criticized the expectation that MPs must pretend to have all the answers. The availability of mindfulness training has been revolutionized by the Oxford Mindfulness Center, which offered free training from 2013 to 2020, before being succeeded by Awaris. Mindfulness training has also been found to improve the wellbeing, life satisfaction, resilience, and performance of police officers. Proponents of mindfulness, including Labour peer Kay Andrews, argue that politicians should view mindfulness as a serious opportunity to develop resilience and emotional understanding. The Mindfulness Initiative, a charity supporting the all-party parliamentary group on mindfulness, highlights the role of mindfulness in enabling politicians to perform more effectively. The growing interest in mindfulness coincides with ongoing discussions about the conduct of politics in the UK. Tim Loughton, co-chair of the all-party group and an MP, stated that mindfulness helps politicians to manage disagreements and become better colleagues in a stressful and divisive environment. The report concludes that mindfulness training is essential for politicians and should not be viewed as an optional activity.

