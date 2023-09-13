Frosty Turnaround: Britain Hit by a Chilly -3C Overnight after Heatwave Ends (18C Drop Compared to Saturday Night!)

Parts of Britain experienced their coldest night in five months today as temperatures dropped to -3.2C (26.2F) just over 48 hours after the week-long heatwave ended. This marked the UK’s first frost in 97 days since June 8. The sub-zero conditions were in stark contrast to the weather in the Highlands on Saturday – the UK’s hottest day of the year so far – when it was 18C (64F) overnight. This signals the end of the seven-day heatwave that saw temperatures reach at least 30C (86F) every day last week. Despite a cold night for most, temperatures will stay warm and sunny in the South for the next several days.

The Virginia creeper covering the Tu Hwnt i’r Bont Tearoom in North Wales begins to change color as autumn sets in. Forecasters expect next week’s temperatures to be warmer than average, although not reaching the heatwave conditions of last week. The Met Office predicts a bright and fresh start for most areas today, with some cloud in the far South East. Rain and stronger winds are expected in Northern Ireland and Scotland. The warmest part of Britain will be the South East, with temperatures reaching around 22C (72F). Scotland and parts of northern England will see a wet evening, while the rest of the country will remain dry.

Tomorrow will start mostly cloudy with some bright spells in Northern Ireland. Showers are likely in the North, with rain across North Wales and North West England. Heavy rain will persist in North Wales and northern England later on. On Friday, heavy rain is expected across northern England, with dry and cloudy conditions elsewhere. Rain will push further north and over Wales later in the day. Saturday will see widespread rain around the Scottish border, easing to showers in the afternoon. However, heavy rain is expected in the West during the evening. Sunday will bring dry, bright, and cool conditions in the North, while southern and central regions will be more humid with outbreaks of showers.

Temperatures next week are expected to be warmer than average, especially in the south, where it will feel humid. The UK’s top temperature yesterday was 24.4C (75.9F) in Kent, while the lowest was in Dalwhinnie in the Highlands at 1.3C (34.3F). On Monday, the high was 26.9C (80.4F) in Suffolk, and the low was 9.7C (49.5F) in the Highlands. Sunday brought a UK high of 32.5C (90.5F) in Cambridge, while the low was 8.1C (46.6F) in the Shetland Islands. And on Saturday, temperatures reached 33.2C (91.8F) at Kew Gardens in West London, the hottest day of the year so far.

