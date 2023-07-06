Israeli officials state that a Princeton University graduate student who disappeared in Iraq is currently being detained by a militia group

Princeton University has confirmed that Elizabeth Tsurkov, a doctoral student, has been abducted in Iraq and is being held captive by the Shiite group Kataeb Hezbollah. Israeli officials have identified the group as a terrorist organization and have expressed concern for Tsurkov’s safety. The Israeli Prime Minister’s office stated that Tsurkov was in Iraq for academic research on behalf of Princeton University. Princeton University has described Tsurkov as a valued member of their community and expressed their eagerness for her safe return.

Tsurkov, in addition to her studies, is affiliated with the New Lines Institute, a Washington-based think tank, where she contributed to New Lines Magazine. The staff at New Lines Magazine last heard from Tsurkov on March 19, when she expressed her desire to return to the U.S. due to the increasing influence of pro-Iranian militias in Iraq. Shortly after, it was learned that she had been kidnapped by a pro-Iranian militia in Baghdad. New Lines Magazine has called for the U.S. government’s involvement in securing her release.

The U.S. State Department has condemned Tsurkov’s abduction, but has not confirmed their role in obtaining her release. Tsurkov’s family holds the Iraqi government directly responsible for her safety and has requested her immediate release. As there are no diplomatic ties between Israel and Iraq, Tsurkov could not have entered Iraq using her Israeli passport. It should be noted that Israel has a history of participating in prisoner swap deals to secure the release of captives, a practice that Tsurkov has previously criticized.

Tsurkov’s colleagues have highlighted her extensive experience working with human rights organizations in the Middle East. She is also affiliated with the Foreign Policy Research Institute, an American think tank.

Overall, the situation remains unresolved, and efforts are underway to ensure the safe return of Elizabeth Tsurkov.

