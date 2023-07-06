Boyfriend of Keke Palmer Goes on Sexist Rant Criticizing Her Outfit

Darius Jackson is receiving backlash for publicly criticizing his girlfriend, Keke Palmer, regarding her outfit choice. During an Usher concert in Las Vegas, Palmer wore a sheer Givenchy dress with a black bodysuit, as captured in event footage. Jackson, a fitness instructor and the father of Palmer’s son, expressed his disapproval of the ensemble on Twitter. He wrote, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.” In response, fans came to Palmer’s defense, but Jackson persisted with a sexist rant, defending his stance on the matter. This sparked further heated reactions from others on social media.

One Twitter user wrote, “Love doesn’t embarrass, love preserves. If Keke Palmer’s man had an issue with whatever she wore to an event, he should have handled that privately but he chose to embarrass her publicly.” Another user added, “She won’t be yours much longer if you keep acting like a jealous punk and publicly shaming her. You have to be in each other’s lives because you have a child now, but that doesn’t mean you need to be romantically involved.”

By the following morning, Jackson’s Twitter account appeared to be deactivated. Palmer’s representative declined to comment on the issue when contacted by HuffPost. Although Palmer has not addressed Jackson’s remarks publicly, she has shown no regrets about her outfit choice. She even shared various photos of it on Instagram later that Wednesday, jokingly expressing that she wished she had taken more pictures but they were running late.

Overall, this incident has sparked a conversation about respect, privacy, and appropriate ways to handle disagreements within a relationship. It serves as a reminder that public shaming is not a solution and can cause further harm to both individuals involved.

Reference