Doubts among Biden advisers about Manchin’s potential third-party presidential campaign

WASHINGTON — The challenge of reaching President Joe Biden since moving into the White House is no secret. However, as Sen. Joe Manchin openly considers an independent White House run, those close to Biden believe the centrist is attempting to communicate with the president indirectly or through the media.

Manchin has utilized a series of interviews to criticize Biden’s inability to sell his agenda. He has also suggested the president has shifted ideologically to the left.

Many within the Biden administration, citing insider sources, think it is unlikely that Manchin will run for president as a third-party candidate. They point out that he has frequently delayed, but ultimately supported much of the president’s agenda.

Yet, Manchin’s continued flirtation with a potential run is causing anxiety within the party.

In a recent interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker, Manchin revealed that he and Biden have not spoken since he announced his decision not to seek reelection to his West Virginia Senate seat.

When Biden was Vice President, a source close to Manchin informed that Manchin was the only Obama official who spoke to Biden regularly. They connected over their shared working-class backgrounds and strong support for organized labor.

Now, it is Steve Ricchetti, a senior counselor and close confidante of Biden, who serves as the main link to Manchin.

According to White House officials, Manchin’s decision not to run for reelection was expected. Although the White House would have preferred he run for another term, they were not surprised by his announcement.

The White House is uncertain about Manchin’s future plans. However, there may be more clarity in the coming weeks as Manchin’s daughter, Heather Manchin, recently launched a political organization.

There are indications that Manchin is contemplating running for president as an independent in the 2024 election. Nevertheless, it is unclear whether he will ultimately do so.

A White House spokesperson referred to Biden’s positive acknowledgment of Manchin’s service and partnership, while the Biden campaign declined to comment.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com