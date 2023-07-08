Is the Biden administration intending to deceive Britain in relation to NATO?

Biden’s verbose and pompous persona is regarded as insufferable by those who know him.

During a visit to the UK around ten years ago as vice-president, David Cameron invited Biden to a meeting of the newly established National Security Council. These meetings typically lasted from 11am to 1pm. A Cabinet minister present at the meeting revealed what happened.

Biden arrived with his motorcade, was welcomed by Cameron, and was asked to say a few words. However, an hour later at noon, Biden was still talking about Europe. By 1 o’clock, he had moved on to the Middle East, with East Asia and the Pacific still to come. At this point, one elder statesman had fallen asleep and had to be nudged awake. Biden finally took his seat at 2pm, after which the Prime Minister hurriedly thanked him. The Vice President left content with his morning’s work, while the council members fled feeling dazed, parched, and hungry.

If Biden’s only flaw was his fondness for the sound of his own voice, it would be forgivable. But he is not only talkative but incorrigible.

Last month, Biden ended a speech in Chicago with a story about Xi Jinping. He boasted about spending 68 hours with the Chinese leader when they were both vice-presidents, much of it in Tibetan mountains. He ad-libbed that he had turned in all his notes, taking a dig at Trump who faced trial for holding classified documents.

However, the purpose of the story was to recall how Xi asked Biden to define America. In response, Biden said one word: “Possibilities.” He received applause and added, “It’s never been a good bet to bet against America.”

Except, of course, if you are the Vietcong, the Ayatollahs, the Taliban, or, as Xi would observe, the Chinese and the Russians.

Biden learned how to handle Congress from Lyndon Johnson, the greatest dealmaker of them all. However, he failed to learn the lessons of Vietnam, which destroyed Johnson’s presidency. He also did not learn from the Iranian revolution and hostage crisis, which ruined Jimmy Carter’s presidency.

If Biden learned any lessons from Bill Clinton’s late interventions in the Balkans, he seemed to have forgotten them by the time he and Barack Obama allowed Putin to invade Syria and later Crimea without consequences.

The abandonment of Afghanistan to the Taliban in 2021 was a disgraceful humiliation for the West.

Granted, Trump had planned the same, but it happened under Biden’s watch.

How can Taiwan stand strong against mainland China if its main ally, the US, is led so unreliably? Xi may have taken more than anecdotes from his conversations with Biden. In fact, he might see the Biden presidency as his only chance to seize Taiwan.

The President’s miscalculation with Putin

The failure of NATO to deter Putin before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine can be considered the worst foreign policy disaster in recent times.

Biden received plenty of warnings, including from Boris Johnson (who had been convinced by Ben Wallace), that the threat was real and imminent. However, he disregarded his own intelligence experts until it was too late.

Biden wasn’t the only one to blame – Merkel, Macron, Scholz, and others are also responsible. However, as POTUS, he had the primary responsibility to prevent a war that would decide Ukraine’s fate. If the Ukrainians had been armed with even a fraction of the weaponry provided by the US and its allies since then, would Putin have attacked?

The fact that Biden not only offered to evacuate Volodymyr Zelensky from Kyiv but was surprised when the Ukrainian President refused, shows how little Biden understood Putin and the Ukrainian people.

Biden’s caution and indecisiveness have continued, further encouraging Putin to keep pushing. After the recapture of Bucha and the focus on the genocidal aspects of the war, the US should have led the West in taking immediate action to enable Ukraine’s victory and imposing punitive sanctions to cripple Putin’s economy.