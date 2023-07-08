Dutch PM steps down due to inability to formulate effective migration policy

The Resignation of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Its Implications

Mike Corder, Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — In a surprising announcement, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced his resignation, along with his entire Cabinet, citing irreconcilable differences regarding migration within his four-party coalition.

This decision ultimately means that the Netherlands will face a general election later this year to elect the 150-seat lower house of Parliament.

Rutte stated, “It is widely known that the coalition partners hold vastly different views on migration policy. Unfortunately, we have reached an impasse, and it is clear that these differences cannot be reconciled. Therefore, I will immediately offer the resignation of the entire Cabinet in writing to the king.”

Opposition lawmakers wasted no time in calling for fresh elections. Geert Wilders, leader of the anti-immigration Party for Freedom, tweeted, “Quick elections now.” Jesse Klaver, leader of the Green Left party, also demanded elections, stating, “This country needs a change of direction,” during an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS.

In the past few days, Rutte engaged in late-night meetings to negotiate a deal on migration policy. Unfortunately, no consensus was reached, and further talks were scheduled for Friday. Prior to these discussions, Rutte avoided answering questions on the matter during his weekly press conference.

Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag, a member of the centrist D66 party, emphasized the desire for an effective solution that acknowledges the importance of human lives before the talks began.

The ongoing discussions highlight ideological divisions within the coalition. D66 and ChristenUnie, both centrist parties, oppose strict measures on migration. On the other hand, Rutte’s conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, along with the Christian Democrats, advocate for tougher policies.

The coalition has spent months attempting to reach an agreement to manage the influx of migrants into the country of nearly 18 million people. Proposed solutions include the creation of temporary and permanent asylum classes based on the nature of the need for shelter, as well as reducing the number of family members allowed to join asylum-seekers in the Netherlands.

In recent years, the Netherlands has faced challenges accommodating the growing number of asylum-seekers. This strain on housing, coupled with existing shortages, has resulted in hundreds of people sleeping outdoors near overwhelmed reception centers. Dutch aid agencies have stepped in to provide assistance.

In 2022, over 21,500 individuals from outside of Europe sought asylum in the Netherlands. Additionally, tens of thousands migrated to the country for work and study, further straining housing resources in the densely populated nation.

Rutte’s government has been advocating for legislation that would require municipalities to provide accommodations for newly arrived asylum-seekers. However, this legislation has yet to pass through both houses of parliament.

Furthermore, Rutte has been an advocate for European Union efforts to control migration to the 27-nation bloc. Last month, he visited Tunisia alongside his Italian counterpart and the president of the EU’s executive commission, offering over 1 billion euros in financial aid to stabilize Tunisia’s economy and mitigate migration from the country to Europe.

Rutte’s current coalition government, his fourth time in a leading role, assumed power in January 2022 following the longest coalition negotiations in Dutch political history.

Considering the current polarized and splintered political landscape, it is highly likely that there will be an election for the 150-seat lower house of the Dutch parliament later this year. Rutte’s Cabinet will continue to serve as a caretaker administration until a new government is formed.

During this year’s provincial elections, a populist pro-farmer party pushed Rutte’s party into second place. This defeat was seen as a potential motivation for Rutte to keep the coalition intact until the end of its term in 2025.