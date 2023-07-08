Imagine the Possible Scenario of Such an Occurrence in a Trump White House, According to Greg Gutfeld

Introducing an innovative feature: you can now listen to Fox News articles! Greetings and welcome back, everyone. Happy Wednesday—I hope you’re ready for Thursday! As you may have heard, a concerning discovery was made on the grounds of the White House. And no, it wasn’t Joe Biden himself—newspapers were prepared in case it was. The substance in question, cocaine, was found in a West Wing work area. Now, this may be an unfamiliar term to some, but let’s not jump to conclusions and blame Hunter Biden right away, especially after that other incident involving a baggie filled with unknown contents. Just like in the case of finding bear droppings in the woods, it would be logical to attribute it to the bear itself—in this situation, Hunter. Besides, if it wasn’t Hunter’s, then who could it be? Joe? It could explain his frequent sniffing, as if he’s indulging in lines off girls’ heads. Or perhaps Kamala? It’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility, considering her laughter in that video clip. Cocaine does tend to make everything funnier, which is why it’s best to wait for the break before passing judgment. So, what does Karine Jean-Pierre, the Press Secretary, have to say? It seems that the Secret Service is taking control of the situation and conducting an investigation, as it falls under their jurisdiction.

It’s interesting how the word “purview” has caught on recently. Personally, I find it exciting when I come across a new word. It reminds me of that amusing clip with Karine Jean-Pierre being bombarded with questions about the cocaine found in the White House. While it’s a tempting idea, entrusting the investigation to the Secret Service seems like the most sensible approach. Imagine a White House staffer trying to sniff out the offender—a scene straight out of a comedy sketch!

Rather than pointing fingers at the White House staff, it would be more prudent to lay the blame on Hunter—after all, he does receive preferential treatment being Joe Biden’s son. However, we may never truly know the whole story. It’s worth noting that if a similar incident occurred during the Trump administration, it would undoubtedly have been a major news story, prompting a thorough investigation and calls for impeachment. Yet, when it comes to the Biden family, allegations of denigrating the office of the president somehow fade away into thin air.

Let’s reflect on the matter of security. Remember the scrutiny directed at Trump regarding the Mar-a-Lago documents? The left, the media, and a special prosecutor all condemned him for not handling classified material with the highest level of security. They suggested it should have been stored in close proximity to a Corvette, as if it could soak up oil stains. But what about the reverse scenario? What happens when something is illegally brought into the White House, and no one seems to have any knowledge of how or why it happened? Shouldn’t the same standard be applied? Isn’t it a matter of national security? What if the substance left behind was anthrax, planted by a terrorist, or worse, cocaine left by a terrorist turned screenwriter? These are questions that need answering.

Instead of focusing on the reaction to the story, the media should direct their attention to the substance of the matter. It’s disheartening to see the prevalence of Hunter jokes overshadowing the fact that illegal drugs, manufactured by criminal cartels, managed to find their way into the home of the American president, likely crossing a border that remains unpoliced. Drawing attention solely to the reaction is as illogical as blaming Hunter’s stripper child for her father’s actions.

Considering the magnitude of the White House, solving this case should be a breeze. Even your average Dunkin Donuts has an internal video system that could quickly resolve the issue. With the White House being the pinnacle of security, one would assume their video surveillance system is fully operational. Those cameras are there to safeguard the president, not replicate Jeffrey Epstein’s escapades. Recent criminal cases, from Alec Murdaugh to the Idaho college murders, have shown that when law enforcement is allowed to conduct their investigations unhindered, they can successfully solve cases. Therefore, let’s allow the authorities to examine the security footage, interview individuals, and analyze cell phone records to identify any suspicious activity. With the assistance of skilled detectives or Secret Service agents, the culprit can be apprehended in no time.

In conclusion, it’s vital that we receive the same level of investigation that was bestowed upon Trump in similar circumstances. We deserve answers—not from Karine Jean-Pierre, who appears preoccupied with avoiding comments and wrestling her curling iron—but from a thorough and impartial inquiry. The media ought to prioritize the actual story rather than the public’s reaction. Let’s place the spotlight on the systemic security flaws that allowed an illegal substance to infiltrate the President’s residence. In the end, justice will prevail, and the truth will emerge.

