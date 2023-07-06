Report: Security Team Allegedly Slaps Britney Spears in Encounter with Victor Wembanyama

A member of Victor Wembanyama’s security team allegedly slapped Britney Spears on Wednesday night, as reported by TMZ.

According to TMZ, Spears approached the NBA star to ask for a photo and was then struck.

The police investigated the incident, which was categorized as “battery,” but no arrests were made.

Insider cannot independently confirm the involvement of Spears or Wembanyama’s team in the altercation. While pictures show them at the same restaurant, there is no evidence of the reported incident.

TMZ reports that Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, were dining at Catch in the Aria Hotel with two friends when Spears spotted Wembanyama.

As a fan of his, Spears approached Wembanyama and tapped him on the shoulder to ask for a photo, according to TMZ.

TMZ claims that Damian Smith, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs, subsequently struck Spears, causing her to fall to the ground.

TMZ also reports that Smith later apologized to Spears, stating that he didn’t recognize her when he hit her.

Afterward, both Spears’ and Wembanyama’s security teams reportedly had discussions before Spears filed a police report.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that they investigated an allegation of “battery” at the restaurant that night but did not disclose who was involved.

The police statement states that “the incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued.”

Representatives for Spears and the San Antonio Spurs have not responded to Insider’s requests for comment.