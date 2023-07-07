Cheese and fish are now being recognized as essential components of a healthy diet, according to experts. A major analysis involving nearly 250,000 individuals has identified whole-fat dairy, fish, nuts, legumes, and vegetables as key foods that can significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Despite previous concerns about the health risks associated with red meat, the study suggests that it can still be part of a healthy diet if consumed in moderation. The consumption of full-fat dairy products has also been linked to a reduction in premature death. These findings challenge the current anti-dairy trend, which has warned against the intake of whole milk, butter, and cheese due to their calorie and saturated fat content. The same research also indicates that other animal products, including red unprocessed meat, have little impact on overall health. The study, conducted by the Population Health Research Institute at McMaster University in Canada, was examined against five independent studies from 70 different countries. According to the researchers, an optimum healthy diet, known as PURE, includes three to four weekly servings of legumes, seven portions of nuts, two to three servings of fish, and 14 servings of full-fat dairy. Moderate amounts of whole grains and unprocessed meats can also be included. These findings challenge the prevailing belief that low-fat foods should take precedence, as increasing the intake of protective foods like nuts, fish, and dairy is potentially more beneficial than restricting dairy consumption. The study’s lead author, Dr. Andrew Mente, explains that dairy, particularly whole-fat, has been shown to protect against high blood pressure and metabolic syndrome. A healthy diet score was assigned to each participant, with those scoring five or more having a lower risk of mortality. The study took various factors into account, including age, sex, education, income, physical activity, smoking status, diabetes, and statin or high blood pressure medication use. The average diet score was 2.95, and during the average follow-up period of 9.3 years, there were 15,707 deaths, 40,764 heart attacks, and strokes. Individuals with a healthy diet score of five or more were found to have a 30 percent lower risk of death during the study period compared to those who scored one or less. They were also less likely to suffer a stroke, develop cardiovascular disease, or experience a heart attack. Dr. Mente highlights that the associations between the PURE diet and health outcomes were observed among generally healthy individuals, as well as patients with cardiovascular disease and diabetes, across different economies. He also notes that the strongest associations were found in areas with poor-quality diets, such as South Asia, China, and Africa, where calorie intake was low and centered around refined carbohydrates. Cardiovascular disease is responsible for more deaths worldwide than any other illness, claiming around 18 million lives each year. The disease also accounts for one in five deaths in the United States. In 2017 and 2018 alone, it reportedly cost the country approximately $229 billion. In the UK, a quarter of all deaths are attributed to cardiovascular disease. The total annual healthcare cost of this condition in England is estimated to be £7.4 billion. The new findings from the PURE study call for a re-evaluation of dietary guidelines that discourage the consumption of whole-fat dairy products. Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a nutritionist at Tufts University, emphasizes that these research results highlight the global rise of diet-related chronic diseases and the need for protective foods to mitigate these health burdens. He urges national nutrition guidelines, private sector interventions, government tax policies, agricultural incentives, food procurement policies, labeling and regulatory priorities, and food-based healthcare interventions to align with the scientific evidence. Ultimately, the lives of millions of people depend on it. In order to achieve a balanced diet, the NHS recommends incorporating starchy carbohydrates (ideally wholegrain), at least five portions of fruits and vegetables, 30 grams of fiber per day, dairy or dairy alternatives (choosing low-fat and low-sugar options), beans, pulses, fish, eggs, and other proteins (including two portions of fish, one of which is oily, per week), unsaturated oils and spreads in small amounts, and six to eight cups/glasses of water daily. Adults should limit their daily intake of salt to less than 6g and saturated fat to 20g (for women) or 30g (for men).

