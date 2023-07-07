Denver Wedding Unites Brooke Rinehart and Tom Sinnot

In a heartwarming turn of events, Ms. Rinehart fondly recalls the moment when Mr. Sinnott patiently addressed her lingering questions about their relationship status. It happened six months ago while they were in the presence of people. She recalls him saying, “You know everyone’s looking at us, and you haven’t said yes.” Reflecting on this, Ms. Rinehart expressed her surprise, saying, “I was like, ‘Of course the answer is yes, I thought that was a given.'”

To mark this joyous occasion, they decided to celebrate at the now-closed Regis Princeville Resort. Seated outside, they reached out to their loved ones, informing them about the news. Mr. Sinnott shared, “I think a lot of people were waiting for us to get engaged and were truly elated about it.” This is not surprising considering their relationship history. Having spent nearly five years together and knowing each other since high school, their first kiss took place two decades ago.

Mr. Sinnott, a 43-year-old sales director at SmartPay, a renowned bill-paying service, and Ms. Rinehart, a 42-year-old vice president for public relations at Ann Magnin, a distinguished public relations and marketing company, currently reside in Denver. However, they both grew up in Stroudsburg, PA.

Recalling her teenage years, Ms. Rinehart confessed, “I had a gigantic crush on him. He was a local pool lifeguard, so I would persuade my mom to drop me off there. But being a typical teenage girl, I would never approach him or engage in conversation.”

For more captivating stories like this, explore our collection of Vows columns here and discover our extensive coverage of weddings, relationships, and divorces here.

Eventually, at the age of 15, destiny intervened, and they shared a kiss at a pool party. Despite occasionally crossing paths at various social gatherings afterwards, their relationship remained stagnant.