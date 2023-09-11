Injured NFL Stars: J.K. Dobbins and Aaron Jones Among Week 1 Casualties

1 of 5 | Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (L) reacts with center Tyler Linderbaum (C) after a touchdown against the Houston Texans on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) — Several injuries were sustained by players in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, including running backs J.K. Dobbins and Aaron Jones, as well as quarterback Anthony Richardson. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Dobbins suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon during their 25-9 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday in Baltimore.

“I just feel bad for him,” Harbaugh expressed to reporters after the game. “That’s not the way we expected this to go. He has worked really hard.”

Dobbins, who missed the entire 2021 season and half of the 2022 season due to knee injuries, managed to accumulate 38 yards and score a touchdown on 10 touches against the Texans.

The injured players from Sunday’s games will undergo further tests and evaluations this week to determine the severity of their injuries and potential return timelines.

Ravens safety Marcus Williams departed the game early due to a shoulder injury, while offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley (knee) and Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) also suffered early exits because of injuries.

For the Texans, safety Jalen Pitre injured his chest, defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway strained his calf, and offensive tackle George Fant hurt his shoulder in the loss.

The Ravens will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill anticipated to step in as the team’s primary running backs. Meanwhile, the Texans will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.

In a 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones sustained a hamstring injury. Jones managed to accumulate 127 yards from scrimmage and score two touchdowns on 11 touches before exiting the game in the third quarter and not returning.

A.J. Dillon will assume the role of the Packers’ backup running back.

When asked about his injury, Jones disclosed, “I felt a little bite in my hamstring on my third-quarter touchdown run.” Packers coach Matt LaFleur expressed hopes that it was just a cramp and not a more severe injury. Further tests will be conducted to determine the extent of the injury.

Packers linebacker Quay Walker underwent evaluation for a concussion during the win, while Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon was forced to leave the game early due to a hand injury.

The Packers are set to face the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, while the Bears will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered a head injury during a run in the fourth quarter of their 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Indianapolis. He did not return to the game.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew took over briefly for Richardson, attempting two passes without success.

Colts coach Shane Steichen expressed optimism about Richardson’s condition, stating, “I think he should be alright.” Steichen also confirmed that tight end Drew Ogletree sustained a concussion and running back Evan Hull injured his knee.

Jaguars cornerback Gregory Junior strained his hamstring, and guard Brandon Scherff sprained his ankle among the other injuries in the game.

The Jaguars will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida.

In a 24-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin sustained a knee injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski stated after the game that it “doesn’t look good” for the experienced lineman, who had to be carted off the field in the first half.

In Week 2, the Browns are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 8 in Pittsburgh.

During a 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Pittsburgh Steelers saw tight end Pat Freiermuth suffer a chest injury, defensive end DeMarvin Leal injure his elbow, defensive tackle Cam Heyward strain his groin, and wide receiver Diontae Johnson sustain a hamstring injury.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett left the game early due to a concussion, while offensive tackles Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross suffered knee and toe injuries, respectively, in a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Detroit, while the Rams will host the 49ers on Sunday in Inglewood, California.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers suffered a concussion, and safety Tre’Von Moehrig injured his thumb in a 17-16 triumph over the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Denver.

Among the Broncos players, safety Caden Sterns injured his knee, and tight end Greg Dulcich hurt his leg.

In Week 2, the Raiders will face the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, while the Broncos will host the Washington Commanders in Denver.

As the final game of Week 1, the Buffalo Bills will take on the New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. EDT on Monday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.