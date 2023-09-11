Discover the Ultimate Guide to Paddle Boarding Florida’s Spectacular Spring Runs

“That sounds like a baby gator. Did you hear it?” We stopped paddling, eagerly listening to the sounds of nature. The leaves rustled, a turtle splashed into the water, and then came the unexpected sound – “pew, pew,” a baby alligator calling out with a laser-like noise. We caught a glimpse of the hatchling’s mother on the muddy ground, watching us as we passed by. With quiet excitement, we moved away, fully enthralled by our encounter.

Our adventure took place on Silver Glen Run, located in Central Florida, just an hour and 15 minutes north of Orlando. These spring runs, created by water flowing from the aquifer through caves and rock tunnels, offer clear, short creeks and rivers that ultimately flow into larger bodies of water. In Florida, these waterways are owned by the public, even if the surrounding land is privately owned. This opens up opportunities for exploration, especially with the use of paddle boards, which provide a portable and quiet way to navigate these paths and appreciate the diverse wildlife, such as otters, cormorants, garfish, and snapping turtles.

While the waterways themselves are open to the public, accessing them often requires using boat launches on privately or state-owned lands. Some state parks, like Weeki Wachee Springs, have limited launching slots that need to be reserved in advance to control visitor numbers and protect the environment. Other popular spots, like Silver Glen Spring, have limited parking, so it’s wise to book ahead to secure entry. Another option is to stay in waterfront accommodations, ensuring easy access to the waterways. By paddling upstream and then drifting back to your starting point, there’s no need for a shuttle ride back to your vehicle.

Over the years, my boyfriend Myles and I have explored various springs in Florida. This time, we invited Myles’ 19-year-old daughter, Lili, who had some free time between her studies and internships, to join us on this adventure. Equipped with our lightweight inflatable paddle boards, which easily pack down to fit the size requirements for flights, we embarked on a circular route, starting and ending in Orlando. Over the course of a week, we stayed in three different locations and paddled on six different spring runs. While our trip took place in the spring, the peak paddle boarding season runs through October, making it possible to enjoy this activity year-round.

Our week began with a two-night stay at the Chassahowitzka Hotel in Homosassa, a town conveniently located near the Chassahowitzka River. This cozy bed-and-breakfast, featuring shared bathrooms, was perfect for families or friends traveling together. It offered the convenience of breakfast service and allowed us to cook dinner outdoors on the grill. Additionally, it was within walking distance to the river, allowing us to easily carry our boards to and from the launch. For those who prefer kayaks, there’s a nearby campground that offers rentals. Just upstream from our location, on the north side of the Chassahowitzka River, lies Seven Sisters Spring, a popular spot where we joined a group of people who had anchored their kayaks and boards to trees while they swam and dived. One brave man even swam through a tunnel in the rock, capturing the experience on his GoPro. We watched the video, fascinated by the air pockets and glimpses of the surrounding forest as he emerged. While swimming through submerged tunnels can be risky, Lili decided to give it a try after receiving tips and a demonstration from a local swimmer. She swam into a short tunnel, disappearing beneath the rock for four seconds before resurfacing a few yards away, elated by her accomplishment.

To paddle on the Weeki Wachee River, we drove half an hour south to Rogers Park, where we could easily park and launch our boards without needing to make advance reservations. It was during this excursion that we spotted our first manatee, its tail bearing the scars of an encounter with a boat propeller. Despite its injuries, the manatee was thriving, its wounds healed into mostly scar tissue. We observed it grazing and carefully adjusted our course to avoid disturbing the gentle creature. Kim Kulch, our host at the Chassahowitzka Hotel, had shared some interesting information with us beforehand, explaining that if manatees feel threatened, they will flip their tails, which are surprisingly powerful. She even recounted a story of someone getting tipped over by a manatee during a paddling trip – an unexpected and exciting encounter.

Continuing our journey northward, we made a stop at the Rainbow River, spending an afternoon immersed in its beauty. The river begins at Rainbow Springs, flowing for 5.7 miles until it merges with the Withlacoochee River in Dunnellon. We parked at KP Hole Park, located 1.5 miles downstream from Rainbow Springs. This park allows those with their own paddle equipment to launch in the afternoon and return in the evening, avoiding the crowds of tubers that fill the river during popular times. As we paddled along, we couldn’t help but notice the richness of the river’s plant life, particularly the strap-leaf sagittaria with its distinctive white flowers. Looking down from our boards, we marveled at the rippling green scenery, interrupted by passing fish and cormorants swiftly diving for a catch. A little further along, we were treated to the sight of two otters gracefully swimming and diving as they caught their own fish. Unfazed by our presence, they enjoyed their meal before disappearing into the forest, leaving us captivated by the fleeting glimpse of their lives.

On our return downstream from Rainbow Springs State Park, we took a break for a refreshing swim about half a mile upstream from KP Hole Park, our starting point. As I swam, a cormorant surfaced right next to me. Submerging myself, I had the opportunity to appreciate the bird’s graceful swimming as silver bubbles slipped off its feathers.

For the next leg of our journey, we rented a house on stilts near Fort White, just a 10-minute drive from the town and situated at the junction of two rivers. Launching our boards into the Santa Fe River, we found ourselves in black-water tinted by tannins from decaying vegetation. After paddling 350 yards, we turned into the Ichetucknee River, where the water transformed into a beautiful turquoise hue. We paddled upstream, passing houses with raised wooden walkways over waterlogged ground and bald cypress tree knees leading to riverside docks. Along the way, we encountered two boys snorkeling and searching for fossilized shark teeth in the black shells they found. The sandy clay riverbed and banks are rich in fossils, with the Florida Museum in Gainesville housing over 11,000 specimens from the Ichetucknee River. Eventually, we reached a point where the Ichetucknee flows through a culvert under Highway 27, and the strong current forced us to abandon our efforts and go with the flow downstream. As we neared the junction with the Santa Fe River, we could hear music and see a crowd of boats anchored along the forested edge. The friendly boaters greeted us with waves and even offered us beer – a true testament to the camaraderie and warm spirit among those enjoying the waterways.

The following day, we drove to the Ichetucknee Springs State Park’s South entrance within the Ocala National Forest, where we started our paddle from Dampiers Landing, a launch point for canoes and tubes. We chose to paddle upstream, against the flow of tubers who typically float down to the last exit within the park, known as South Takeout. As we journeyed further upstream, the Ichetucknee River widened, and its current grew stronger. Around Grassy Hole Spring, where the river winds through islands of vegetation, we encountered several canoes with snorkelers eagerly exploring the area. Unfortunately, I accidentally bumped into one of the snorkelers who had been zigzagging across the river, and although I apologized profusely, he was more concerned about missing an opportunity to capture a turtle for the annual survey conducted by the Santa Fe River Turtle Project. After paddling nearly two miles, we reached the outflow from Blue Hole Spring, the largest spring in the group that feeds the Ichetucknee River, and from there, the paddling became easier. We finally arrived at North End launch, the source of the river’s water from its headspring. Drifting back to our rented house, we took our time, enjoying views of gar, passing through the culvert under Highway 27, and marveling at a grazing manatee.

On our way to the Ocala National Forest, where we would spend the next two nights, we made a stop at Silver River. Despite having already experienced so much beauty during our trip, the wide expanse of this river, surrounded by red cardinal flowers and blue pickerel weed flowers, still left us in awe. While passing a fellow traveler, they kindly shared the location of a group of manatees. In the shelter of a submerged tree, we found three adult manatees resting on the riverbed, accompanied by a playful calf. As one of the adults slowly surfaced for a breath of air, we watched in wonder…

