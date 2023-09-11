Unveiling an Inquiry into Allegations of Sexual Harassment: Michigan State Football Coach Mel Tucker Under Investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) — Michigan State University is currently conducting a Title IX investigation into allegations against their head football coach, Mel Tucker, according to a recent USA Today investigation. The report claims that Tucker engaged in nonconsensual phone sex with an individual who is a survivor of rape and was working with the MSU football program on relationship violence education.

The survivor, Brenda Tracy, who has been publicly identified by USA Today, alleges that Tucker invited her to speak to student athletes about her experience of being raped by three Oregon State University players and a high school recruit 25 years ago. Tracy and her non-profit organization, Set the Expectation, were invited to the MSU campus multiple times to address the football team and be recognized for her advocacy work. Tracy has been featured on over 100 college campuses, delivering her messages on relationship violence to thousands of players.

During this time, Tracy claims that a friendship developed between her and Tucker. However, Tracy asserts that during an April 28, 2022 phone call, Tucker engaged in nonconsensual phone sex with her. Tracy filed a complaint with the school in December 2022, to which Tucker disputed her characterization during an investigation conducted by a Title IX investigator hired by MSU.

Tracy expressed her disgust, saying, “The idea that someone could know me and say they understand my trauma but then re-inflict that trauma on me is so disgusting to me, it’s hard for me to even wrap my mind around it. It’s like he sought me out just to betray me.”

Allegedly, Tucker frequently called Tracy, sent her gifts, and even asked her if she would date him if he were not married. Tracy declined Tucker’s request to meet alone and claimed that he suggested entering her hotel through a back door to avoid being seen. Tucker, however, refused to comment on the matter when contacted by a USA Today reporter. In a letter to a Title IX investigator, he stated, “Ms. Tracy’s distortion of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitation has really affected me.”

Michigan State University provided a statement in response, stating that they do not comment on potential investigations. They emphasized their commitment to thoroughly review and follow up on any complaints regarding violations of their Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct policy, while also respecting confidentiality.

A formal hearing is scheduled for October 5 and 6, during the MSU football team’s bye week, to determine whether Tucker violated the school’s anti-sexual harassment policies and Title IX law. ESPN reportedly requested documents related to Tucker’s case through the Freedom of Information Act but was denied by Michigan State University, citing an exemption based on privacy concerns. ESPN has hired a Michigan-based law firm to pursue potential litigation, claiming that MSU’s denial violated open records laws.

In 2021, Tucker signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NCAA. The USA Today report was published following Michigan State’s 45-14 win over Richmond and coincides with a lawsuit filed by survivors of Dr. Larry Nassar against the university for refusing to release related documents. Nassar is serving a prison sentence for sexually assaulting numerous female athletes.

Rachael Denhollander, one of the first women to accuse Nassar of abuse, expressed her support for Tracy on Twitter. As of now, there has been no public statement from members of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees, interim President Teresa Woodruff, or Athletic Director Allan Haller regarding the allegations against Tucker or his future with the team.

