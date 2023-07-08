Individual Arrested for Assaulting Two Elderly Residents in MoVal

A 26-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to commit rape and other offenses after allegedly attacking two senior citizens in Moreno Valley. Alex Lohany Soza was arrested following an investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

In addition to the assault charge, Soza is facing two counts of elder abuse, one count of burglary, and sentence-enhancing allegations of targeting victims over the age of 65 and inflicting severe bodily harm.

During his arraignment before Superior Court Judge Gary Polk, the defendant pleaded not guilty. A felony settlement conference has been scheduled for July 18 at the Riverside Hall of Justice. Soza is currently being held without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

According to sheriff’s investigator Jomar Vanderhoof, the first attack occurred at a residence on Perris Boulevard after midnight. Soza knocked on the door and when the victim answered, he entered the house, strangled her, and knocked her to the floor. The senior managed to free herself from Soza’s grasp, causing him to flee the scene.







While patrol deputies were investigating the first attack, they received information about another assault on a senior just under two miles away on Eucalyptus Avenue. Vanderhoof stated that Soza approached the second victim, struck her on the head, and continued to assault her until a good Samaritan intervened. Evidence of a sexual assault was discovered at the scene.

The identities of both victims have not been disclosed. They were taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley for treatment of moderate injuries from which they are recovering.

Based on leads, detectives identified Soza as the alleged culprit in both cases. An arrest warrant was obtained and executed at his residence on Fir Avenue, resulting in his arrest without incident.

It should be noted that there are no previous documented felony convictions for the defendant in Riverside County.