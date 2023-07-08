Pointing Fingers: The Culprits Behind Your Ruined Holiday Due to Travel Tie-ups

EXCLUSIVEExperience the latest innovation on Fox News – you can now listen to articles!

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s failures continue to accumulate, making him a subject of ridicule and symbolizing everything a transportation secretary should avoid being.

Buttigieg’s tenure got off to a rocky start when he took a two-month paternity leave after adopting two children in 2021. This decision drew criticism even from former Vice President Mike Pence. During the Gridiron Dinner in March 2021, Pence mocked Buttigieg’s leave by stating, “when Pete’s two children were born, he took two months of maternity leave, causing thousands of travelers to be stranded in airports, the air traffic system to shut down, and airplanes to nearly collide on runways. Pete is the only person in history to give birth and make everyone else experience postpartum depression.”

Despite the looming rail strike that could have severely impacted the U.S. supply chain, Buttigieg chose to go on vacation to Portugal instead of taking immediate action.

Buttigieg’s response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, in February was another public relations disaster. He refused to answer questions about the incident, citing personal time as an excuse.

When he finally visited the site of the disaster, Buttigieg faced criticism for his attire, appearing as though he was dressed as Bob the Builder instead of wearing appropriate industrial work boots. The exception was his expensive leather dress boots.

His performance has been so disappointing that he was excluded from the labor negotiations between West Coast dockworkers and the ports. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su took the lead mediator role instead.

In late June, thousands of flights were delayed or canceled, leaving hundreds of thousands of travelers stranded. Buttigieg refused to take responsibility for the chaos, instead blaming Mother Nature and bad weather in a CBS interview.

However, weather conditions are not the only issue. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is facing significant staffing shortages, a matter falling directly under Buttigieg’s jurisdiction. The FAA lacks a plan to address these shortages, and the Transportation Department Office of Inspector General has warned that this poses risks to air traffic operations.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby publicly criticized the FAA, describing their recent actions as a failure. Kirby claimed that the FAA’s reduction of arrival and departure rates at Newark airport was likely due to understaffing and lack of experience.

In an unforgivable move, Kirby himself took a private plane to Colorado while countless customers remained stranded at airports nationwide. He later expressed remorse and apologized for the insensitivity of his decision.

Buttigieg has refrained from commenting on Kirby’s use of a private jet, possibly because he is currently under investigation by the Department of Transportation’s Inspector General for his excessive use of private jets funded by taxpayers. Senator Eric Schmitt has even introduced a bill demanding that Buttigieg travel commercially instead of relying on private jets.

Previously, I called for Buttigieg’s impeachment, and I reiterate that call today. His appointment exemplifies what happens when someone is placed in a position based on their identity rather than their qualifications and abilities.

