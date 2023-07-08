Cover all bases with these eight garden parasols

Stay up-to-date with the latest news in the world of gardens by subscribing to our free Gardens updates. You’ll receive a daily email, called myFT Daily Digest, that will give you a roundup of the most recent gardens news every morning.

When it comes to enjoying the outdoors, whether it’s by the pool, dining outside, or relaxing on your patio, a beautiful parasol can provide shade and protection from the elements. Upgrade your outdoor space with these stylish and unique options:

1. Go retro with Business & Pleasure’s Market umbrella in a vibrant sunny yellow color, featuring a scalloped edge for added charm.

2. For a modern touch, opt for VISO Project’s waterproof canvas parasol, showcasing a graphic print in burnt orange, mustard, and brown.

3. If you prefer classic stripes with a bit of fringe, look no further than Boho Parasol Hut and HK Living for their stylish options.

4. For a more traditional aesthetic, Kalinko offers a hand-painted paper and cotton umbrella from Burma that adds a touch of elegance to any outdoor setting.

5. Faro’s Nur Suzani parasol is beautifully embellished with crewel embroidery and block print, while East London Parasol Company’s Lexham parasol, inspired by the intricate whirls of William de Morgan, features a hand-carved wooden pole with gold accents.

6. For a truly unique and one-of-a-kind parasol, check out Sunbeam Jackie. They handcraft their parasols using vintage and designer fabrics, all assembled in a 12th-century grain store in Cornwall.

Here are the prices for these fabulous parasols:

– VISO Project Resort 0101 umbrella: £275

– East London Parasol Company bamboo Lexham parasol: £399

– Faro Nur Suzani parasol: £390

– Kalinko Pathein garden umbrella: £295

– Boho Parasol Hut Betty parasol: £225

– Business & Pleasure Market umbrella in Riviera Mimosa: £499

– HK Living Classic parasol: £290

If you’re looking for a truly luxurious and unique addition to your outdoor space, Sunbeam Jackie offers the Anais parasol for £2,295.

Upgrade your outdoor experience with these beautiful parasols and enjoy the perfect blend of style and functionality.

