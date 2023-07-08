Review 4-Page OceanGate Waiver Detailing Risks of Death for Titan Passengers

By submitting my application to participate in the Titanic Survey Expedition, organized by OceanGate Expeditions, Ltd., a registered company in The Bahamas, I am acknowledging that I am doing so voluntarily. The Expedition will commence from Newfoundland, Canada, and the majority of the journey will take place on non-United States flagged vessels in international waters. The RMS Titanic shipwreck is located approximately 3,800 meters below the ocean’s surface, around 380 nautical miles south-southwest of Newfoundland’s coast.

I have been fully informed about the nature of the Expedition and the associated risks involved. These risks include participating in activities that involve subsurface vessels, surface vessels, and/or Remotely Operated Vehicles in, near, or under water. The scope of the Expedition also includes transit to and from the embarkation point, which may be arranged or coordinated by the Released Parties, as well as training or physical preparation related to the planned activities. Additionally, any post-voyage events I choose to attend that are connected to the Expedition are also deemed part of the overall experience.

A significant portion of the Expedition will involve exploring the shipwreck using an experimental submersible vessel. It is important to note that this vessel has not received approval or certification from any regulatory body, and its construction involves the use of materials that are not commonly utilized in manned submersibles. As of now, the experimental submersible vessel has completed fewer than 90 dives, with only 13 of those dives reaching the depth of the Titanic wreckage. It is worth mentioning that prior to my participation in the Expedition, there have been as few as 13 dives to the depths of the Titanic using this submersible.

When submerged underwater, the vessel will be exposed to extreme pressure, and any failure of the vessel while I am on board could result in severe injury, disability, emotional trauma, or even death. I fully understand that I have the option to decline participating in any dive below the ocean’s surface or any other activity during the Expedition at any given time.

The support ship for the Expedition, where I will be residing throughout its duration, is an industrial vessel not specifically designed for passenger operations. It poses various hazards, including heavy objects, swinging doors, and low overhangs. These risks may be exacerbated in rough seas. It is important to note that the Expedition will take place in an uncontrollable natural setting, and the conditions of the ocean, atmosphere, and biology are unpredictable and beyond the control of the Released Parties. Furthermore, during the Expedition, I may board small vessels and other equipment that could expose me to property damage, injury, disability, or death.

In the event that I choose to assist in servicing or operating the submersible vessel, I will encounter risks associated with high-pressure gases, pure oxygen servicing, high-voltage electrical systems, and other potential dangers that may result in property damage, injury, disability, emotional harm, or death to myself or others.

It is important to understand that the Expedition will primarily take place in international waters, far from the nearest hospital or rescue personnel. In the unfortunate event that I sustain an injury during the Expedition, immediate medical attention may not be readily available. Furthermore, the first aid provided on the ship may not be equivalent to the medical facilities available on land.

I acknowledge that participating in any form of water-based travel, including submersibles, entails both known and unforeseen risks that could lead to physical injury, disability, emotional trauma, death, harm to myself, third parties, or damage to properties. Despite the reasonable efforts made by OceanGate Expeditions, Ltd., to provide adequate training, equipment, and skilled personnel for the Expedition, it is impossible to eliminate all risks associated with this type of endeavor. Identifiable risks that may persist even after training and the presence of highly skilled personnel include but are not limited to: loss of balance, slips and falls on deck, particularly during inclement weather; the danger posed by falling objects on non-passenger vessels; drowning; and potential malfunctions or failures of the submersible that could result in death, serious injury, or other physical and mental harm. Additional hazards may include accidents or illnesses in remote areas without access to emergency medical facilities, as well as unforeseen natural phenomena such as severe weather conditions.

I understand that representatives from OceanGate Expeditions, Ltd., have been available to address any questions or provide thorough explanations regarding the physical demands of the Expedition, as well as the associated risks, hazards, and potential dangers. I acknowledge that the aforementioned description of risks is not exhaustive, and there may be other unanticipated inherent risks that could arise. With full awareness of the facts outlined above, including the described and unforeseen risks, I willingly choose to participate in the Expedition and acknowledge the intrinsic risks involved in the activities that will be undertaken.

In light of my desire to partake in the Expedition, as well as in consideration of being granted the opportunity to do so, I, on behalf of myself and all relevant parties such as my heirs, distributees, guardians, legal representatives, and assignees, hereby release, waive, and forever discharge OceanGate Expeditions, Ltd., its owner (OceanGate, Inc.), and all other Released Parties, including their officers, directors, shareholders, principals, agents, representatives, members, employees, clients, partners, subcontractors, OceanGate Foundation, Virtuoso Ltd., Virtuoso Ltd. network member agencies and authorized agents, Virtuoso Ltd. agents, affiliates, and contractors, from any and all liabilities, actions, claims, demands, costs, losses, or expenses that myself or any of the aforementioned parties may have, arising from any injury to myself or my property, or resulting in my death, as a direct or indirect consequence of my participation in the Expedition, including travel to and from the Expedition site.

Furthermore, I assume full responsibility for the risk of bodily injury, disability, death, and property damage resulting from any negligence on the part of the Released Parties during my involvement in the Expedition. I also acknowledge complete liability for any risks associated with property damage, injury, disability, or death. I AM WILLINGLY PARTICIPATING IN THE AFOREMENTIONED ACTIVITY, AND I DO SO ENTIRELY AT MY OWN RISK. I AM FULLY AWARE OF THE RISKS INVOLVED IN THIS ACTIVITY, WHICH MAY INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO: PHYSICAL OR PSYCHOLOGICAL INJURY, PAIN, SUFFERING, ILLNESS, DISFIGUREMENT, TEMPORARY OR PERMANENT DISABILITY (INCLUDING PARALYSIS), ECONOMIC OR EMOTIONAL LOSS, AND DEATH. I UNDERSTAND THAT THESE INJURIES OR OUTCOMES MAY RESULT FROM NEGLIGENCE, CONDITIONS RELATED TO TRAVELING TO OR FROM THE EXPEDITION SITE, OR CONDITIONS AT THE EXPEDITION LOCATIONS. NEVERTHELESS, I VOLUNTARILY ACCEPT ALL ASSOCIATED RISKS, BOTH KNOWN AND UNKNOWN, REGARDING MY PARTICIPATION IN THE EXPEDITION.

Additionally, I agree to defend, indemnify, save, and hold harmless OceanGate Expeditions, Ltd., OceanGate Inc., OceanGate Foundation, and all other Released Parties from any loss, liability, damage, or costs incurred by them, including attorney’s fees and related expenses, resulting from any claim brought in violation of this Release or associated with my involvement in the Expedition.

Furthermore, I understand that my participation in this Expedition does not imply an employer/employee relationship and does not obligate OceanGate Expeditions, Ltd., to provide any form of workers’ compensation insurance, health insurance, or benefits.

Throughout the duration of the Expedition, I give my consent to receive first aid and medical treatment that may be reasonably advisable in the event of injury or illness. In case I am unable to provide consent due to unconsciousness, disorientation, or any other mental incapacity, I hereby appoint the captain of the support vessel as my attorney-in-fact to give consent for any necessary treatment. I also certify that I voluntarily assume the risk of any medical or physical conditions I may have. Furthermore, I agree to bear all the costs associated with my medical care or emergency medical transportation. I am fully aware of the importance of having my own health insurance coverage.

I acknowledge that OceanGate Expeditions, Ltd., may engage independent contractors to provide certain services… [continues with the rest of the original content]

Reference