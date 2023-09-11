Ian Wilmut, The Scientist Behind Dolly the Sheep, passes away at the age of 79

Ian Wilmut, the groundbreaking British scientist responsible for successfully cloning the world’s first mammal, Dolly the sheep, has passed away at the age of 79. This astonishing achievement, which defied the belief that cloning was impossible, left the scientific community in awe.
The Roslin Institute, a renowned research center near Edinburgh where Dr. Wilmut dedicated decades of his life, announced his death on Sunday. Dr. Wilmut had been battling Parkinson’s disease for a long time.
In February 1997, Dr. Wilmut and his team surprised the world with the birth of Dolly, sparking both intense media attention and ethical debates surrounding cloning. The secretive process of Dolly’s birth, carried out by a surrogate mother at the Roslin Institute on July 5, 1996, added to the mystique.
Dolly, aptly named after the iconic singer Dolly Parton, sadly passed away in February 2003 at the age of 6 due to a brief lung infection. Since then, she has been displayed at the National Museum of Scotland, captivating visitors.
Following Dolly’s demise, Dr. Wilmut affectionately referred to her as “a friendly face of science” during an interview with The New York Times. He acknowledged her role as a symbol of a significant scientific breakthrough.
Raised in England near Stratford-upon-Avon, Dr. Wilmut developed a passion for biology early on. He pursued animal science at the University of Nottingham and obtained a Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge, focusing his studies on the preservation of semen and embryos through freezing techniques.
Continuing his work as an embryologist in Scotland, Dr. Wilmut conducted groundbreaking research in genetically modifying and cloning sheep. This aimed to produce milk containing proteins used in treating human diseases and generate stem cells for regenerative medicine.
In 2005, Dr. Wilmut joined the University of Edinburgh and eventually retired in 2012. He received a knighthood in 2008, as recognized by the Roslin Institute.
In 2018, it was revealed that Dr. Wilmut had been living with Parkinson’s disease and planned to participate in a research program testing innovative treatments intended to slow down the progression of this movement-impairing neurological disorder.
Dr. Wilmut leaves behind his wife, Sara, and three children from his first marriage: Naomi, Helen, and Dean. He also leaves behind five grandchildren.
Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.