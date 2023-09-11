Ian Wilmut, The Scientist Behind Dolly the Sheep, passes away at the age of 79

Ian Wilmut, the groundbreaking British scientist responsible for successfully cloning the world’s first mammal, Dolly the sheep, has passed away at the age of 79. This astonishing achievement, which defied the belief that cloning was impossible, left the scientific community in awe.

The Roslin Institute, a renowned research center near Edinburgh where Dr. Wilmut dedicated decades of his life, announced his death on Sunday. Dr. Wilmut had been battling Parkinson’s disease for a long time.

In February 1997, Dr. Wilmut and his team surprised the world with the birth of Dolly, sparking both intense media attention and ethical debates surrounding cloning. The secretive process of Dolly’s birth, carried out by a surrogate mother at the Roslin Institute on July 5, 1996, added to the mystique.

Dolly, aptly named after the iconic singer Dolly Parton, sadly passed away in February 2003 at the age of 6 due to a brief lung infection. Since then, she has been displayed at the National Museum of Scotland, captivating visitors.