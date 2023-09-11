Sources Say Colts Have Set Their Sights on Christian Watson in Trade Talks Involving Jonathan Taylor: A Game-Changing Move

Miami Dolphins star Jaylen Waddle wasn’t the sole focus of the Indianapolis Colts in their pursuit of trading for Jonathan Taylor.

According to sources, during the initial discussions between Indianapolis and Green Bay about a potential Taylor trade, the Colts expressed interest in second-year receiver Christian Watson.

However, the Packers swiftly rejected any notion of trading Watson or Taylor, disregarding the Colts’ proposal.

Insiders revealed that Taylor, who is currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list due to an ankle injury, is expected to pass his physical examination soon. The source added that Taylor aims to return as early as Week 5.

Although the Colts and Packers engaged in discussions about a Taylor trade, the negotiations did not progress. Green Bay reportedly only offered draft picks as compensation, which fell short of piquing Indianapolis’ interest in trading their All-Pro running back.

“We always consider our options,” stated Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst in response to trade inquiries. “If there’s an opportunity to improve the Green Bay Packers with quality talent, we will explore it.”

Last month, various media outlets reported that Indianapolis inquired about Waddle in trade talks involving Taylor. However, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier confirmed that while exploratory talks took place between the teams, no concrete offers were exchanged and nothing substantial was near completion.

The Colts’ interest in Waddle and Watson underscores the value they sought in return for Taylor, highlighting the high regard both the Dolphins and Packers have for their exceptional wide receivers.

Waddle and Watson are widely recognized as two of the NFL’s most promising young wide receivers. Waddle, 24, ranked seventh in the league last season with 1,356 receiving yards.

Watson, 24, was the Packers’ second-round draft pick in 2022 and displayed impressive skills, accumulating 41 receptions for 611 yards and nine touchdowns. From Week 10 to Week 13, Watson scored a total of eight touchdowns. He tied with Jahan Dotson and Kenneth Walker III for the highest touchdown count among NFL rookies last season.

Unfortunately, Watson will be sidelined for the Packers’ season opener against the Chicago Bears due to a hamstring injury.

With no trade partner found, the Colts have kept Taylor on the PUP list, rendering him ineligible to play in the first four games of the season. Taylor will miss crucial matchups with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Rams.

The Colts’ next opportunity to trade Taylor could arise before the October 31 deadline. If no deal is reached by then, the Colts may opt to utilize the franchise tag on Taylor and attempt another trade in the following offseason.