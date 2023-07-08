Hybrid Q&A Event on Aluminaire House to be Held at Palm Springs Art Museum

In late July, the Palm Springs Art Museum has planned a unique and interactive event called “Ask Me Anything Aluminaire”. This event aims to provide art enthusiasts with an opportunity to delve deeper into the details of the museum’s new permanent exhibit.

The Aluminaire House, considered a masterpiece of modernist design, will find its permanent home on the museum grounds starting this summer. Originally built in 1931, it holds the distinction of being the first all-aluminum prefabricated house in the United States.





The museum has scheduled this informational event for July 20 at 6 p.m. It will take place at the Palm Springs Art Museum’s Annenberg Theater located at 101 Museum Drive. For those unable to attend in person, a live-stream link will be provided upon purchase at psmuseum.org.

During the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a panel consisting of museum CEO Adam Lerner and board trustee Leo Marmol of Marmol Radziner. The panel will be moderated by Luisa Heredia, the museum’s Chief Education and Community Engagement Officer. They will share the rich history and significance of the Aluminaire House, as well as discuss how visitors to the museum will experience the new installation.

To secure tickets for the event or access to the live-stream, please visit store.psmuseum.org/ama-aluminaire/.