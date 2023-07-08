Aaron Glee Pleads Guilty to the Murders of Toyin Salau and Vicki Sims

A Florida man, Aaron Glee, has been sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of Victoria Sims, 75, and Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, both of whom were Black Lives Matter activists. Glee pleaded guilty to the charges as part of a plea deal, avoiding the death penalty. State Attorney Jack Campbell stated that while Glee deserved the death penalty, the decision to accept the plea deal was made after considering various factors and consulting with the victims’ families.

The crimes took place in June 2020. Salau had reported being sexually assaulted and then went missing. A search for her was initiated by local activist groups and the police. During the search, an activist group received a threatening message from someone claiming to have Salau hostage. Both Salau and Sims’ bodies were discovered days later. Sims’ car was found outside Glee’s home, and upon further investigation, the police found the victims’ bodies on his property.

Glee admitted to meeting Salau, who had informed him of her sexual assault and homelessness. He took her to his home, where he imprisoned, bound, and sexually assaulted her multiple times over several days. Glee initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea on June 8, 2021. He is set to be formally sentenced in September.

The case of Salau’s disappearance and murder sparked conversations about the violence faced by Black women. Salau was remembered as an activist who fought against injustices. Before her murder, Glee had been arrested for battery after allegedly assaulting another unhoused woman on May 29, 2020.

Unfortunately, the statistics show that a significant number of Black girls and women experience sexual abuse. 25% of Black girls in the U.S. endure sexual abuse before the age of 18, and 1 in 5 Black women report surviving rape.

