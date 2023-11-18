Hungarian Prime Minister States Ukraine is Far from Being Invited into the EU, Describes It as ‘Light Years Away’

The European Union (EU) is nowhere near inviting Ukraine, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in his recent comments on Saturday, as reported by The Associated Press.

During a biannual congress for his party, Orbán expressed his opposition to the December talks about Ukraine’s potential membership negotiations. He mentioned that Ukraine is currently far from meeting the EU’s standards, and he and his government would stand against any discussions to initiate the negotiations.

Orbán has previously threatened to withdraw support for Ukraine due to its treatment of ethnic Hungarians and its conflict with Russia. He cited a 2017 law that put limitations on Hungarians speaking their language, and he stated that Hungary wouldn’t support Ukraine in international affairs until those laws are reinstated.

Furthermore, Orbán emphasized Hungary’s efforts for peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war, expressing concern for the victims and calling for diplomatic control over military actions.

As one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s few allies in the EU, Orbán has also argued against starting negotiations for Ukraine’s EU membership while the country is at war.

Source: The Associated Press