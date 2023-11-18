Get the Best Black Friday Deal: Save 40% on Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort headphones are renowned for their superior noise cancellation and sound quality, making them a top choice for audiophiles. However, they come with a heftier price tag. Fortunately, the Amazon Black Friday Sale presents a rare opportunity to snag a pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless active noise-cancelling over-ear headphones at an unbeatable price of $199, marking a 40% discount from the usual $329 MSRP. This is the lowest price we’ve seen all year and $50 less than its competitor, the Sony WH-1000XM4.

Last month, Bose released the QuietComfort 45, the latest addition to its line of noise-cancelling headphones, following the QC35 II’s nearly 5-year reign (the newer QuietComfort Ultra debuted in October). Notably, the QC45 has done away with the outdated Micro USB connector in favor of USB Type-C. Additionally, it boasts up to 24 hours of battery life and supports fast charging, providing 3 hours of playback after just 15 minutes of charging on a compatible adapter.

The new “Aware Mode” feature allows wearers to tune into ambient noises without removing the headphones, similar to the Transparency Mode found in other high-end noise-cancelling headphones. The QC45 also offers enhanced passive noise isolation due to tighter-fitting, less porous earpads, improving upon the already impressive noise cancellation of the QC35.

For those who haven’t experienced the benefits of noise-cancelling technology, the Bose QuietComfort 45 presents an unparalleled opportunity. Active noise-cancelling headphones provide significant practical advantages, especially in noisy environments. Take advantage of this Black Friday deal to invest in one of the best iterations of this technology without breaking the bank.

