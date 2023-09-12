Celebratory Homecoming: Fans Erupt in Joy as German Team Triumphs Fiba World Cup

Germany’s basketball team received a hero’s welcome upon returning home after securing their first-ever World Cup victory. Led by tournament MVP Dennis Schröder of the Toronto Raptors, the team arrived in Frankfurt after a long-haul flight from the Philippines. Fans, including many children, and German politicians gathered to celebrate the champions’ return. Schröder expressed his hopes of inspiring more people, both young and old, to play basketball.
Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.