Available for Purchase: Four Homes in the Sun-Drenched South-East

Featuring a full-size tennis court, this dormer bungalow offers a unique opportunity for the right buyer. Situated on a 1.6 acre site with expansive lawns, secluded woodland, and beautifully landscaped gardens, this property is truly a haven. With a spacious 1,937 sq ft layout, the house boasts a comfortable sitting room, a modern kitchen/dining/living room, a convenient utility area, one bedroom, and a stylish shower room on the ground floor. Upstairs, you will find three additional bedrooms (including one with an ensuite) and a charming sunroom with stunning views of the surrounding landscape and nearby coast.

Located at Fairway View, Seafield Lane, Ballymoney, Co Wexford, this house is priced at €775,000 and is exclusively available through Savills Residential & Country. Perfect for golf enthusiasts, the property is conveniently close to both the Seafield and Courtown golf courses. Spanning an impressive 3,057 sq ft, the modern house features an inviting entrance hall, a spacious living room, a well-equipped kitchen/dining room, a practical utility space, and a guest WC on the ground floor. Upstairs, you will find four bedrooms (including one ensuite), three of which offer direct access to the balcony that spans the width of the house. A detached workshop is also included within the landscaped garden. Ballymoney Beach is just a quick five-minute walk away.

Situated at Beechbrooke House, 2 Newtown Woods, Tramore, Co Waterford, this stunning property is priced at €895,000 and is exclusively available through Griffin Auctioneers. Recently refurbished, this charming home spans 2,760 sq ft and is conveniently located within walking distance of two beautiful Tramore beaches – Newtown Cove and The Guillamene. The ground floor features a cozy lounge, a WC, an office, and a spacious kitchen/dining/living room, as well as an adjoining garage. Upstairs, you will find a family bathroom and four comfortable bedrooms, two of which share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, while another bedroom boasts an ensuite. The property sits on an acre of well-maintained land, complete with manicured lawns and a vegetable garden. Additionally, there is a shed with water and electricity for added convenience.

Nestled in the tranquil surroundings of Knockboy, Dunmore Road, Co Waterford, Millstream Cottage offers a peaceful retreat. Priced at €575,000 and exclusively available through DNG Reid & Coppinger, this dormer bungalow spans 1,956 sq ft and is located just 5km from Waterford city. The property includes a self-contained maisonette with a kitchen/dining/living room and one ensuite bedroom. The connecting door leads to the main house, which features a living room, a spacious kitchen/diner, and an ensuite bedroom on the ground floor. Upstairs, you will find two double bedrooms, both ensuite. Situated on an acre of professionally landscaped gardens, this property also includes a detached garage that offers a convenient work-from-home space with a purpose-built office and WC.

