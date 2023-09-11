Harnessing the Power of Cleantech: Accelerators Embrace New Opportunities

Unlocking Potential: How Business Accelerators and Incubators Are Driving Clean Energy Innovation

Business accelerator and incubator programs are becoming increasingly valuable in fostering the growth of the next generation of clean energy companies. These initiatives, often run by for-profit organizations, provide startups with essential resources such as office space, financial assistance, legal guidance, and even motivational support. Their existence is crucial because startups in untested industries present high risks for investors. Many startups with profitable ideas fail due to a lack of mentorship and challenges in securing funds. In fact, according to recent statistics from the US Labor Department, only about 14% of businesses survive their first year.

In recent years, accelerators and incubators have played a key role in the venture capital fundraising ecosystem, attracting major investors to support well-known companies. For instance, Y Combinator, one of Silicon Valley’s most renowned accelerators, counts Airbnb and Stripe among its successful alumni. As demand for clean energy investment opportunities grows, these accelerators have started exploring opportunities within this thriving sector.

Techstars, one of the world’s largest accelerators located in Colorado, has invested in Zipline, a drone logistics company. With its fully-electric aircraft, Zipline aims to significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to traditional delivery services. In 2021 alone, Zipline raised $250 million and more than doubled its valuation to $2.75 billion. Another notable addition to Y Combinator’s portfolio is Elyos Energy, a London-based startup focused on helping large businesses reduce carbon emissions and electricity costs simultaneously. Through smart technology integration, Elyos maximizes energy consumption and participates in demand response energy markets to avoid peak electricity prices. HyLight, backed by Y Combinator, is an autonomous airships operator hired by energy utilities to detect methane leaks from the air.

However, accelerator and incubator models do have their limitations, according to Oliver Libby, co-founder of H/L Ventures. While these programs offer valuable support for a few months, they eventually come to an end, leaving startups to navigate the industry on their own. Libby believes the studio model, which provides long-term support to entrepreneurs, is a more effective approach. H/L Studios, part of H/L Ventures, invests in a small number of startups at a time and continues to support them indefinitely. This model is particularly advantageous for cleantech businesses, which tend to have higher setup costs and more complex relationships with utilities and government regulations compared to other startups.

The venture capital sector has experienced setbacks due to recent startup failures, leading to a shift in investor preferences. Libby foresees the studio model becoming more common in the future, with hands-on venture capitalists playing a crucial role in supporting promising startups. The current boom in sustainable and impact investing has also spurred the launch of new accelerators and incubators specializing in cleantech businesses. Google and Amazon, for instance, have recently introduced their own programs focused on climate solutions and clean energy.

The US Energy Department now lists over two dozen accelerators and incubators dedicated to cleantech opportunities. Greentown Labs, based in Massachusetts, stands out as one of the largest cleantech incubators, accommodating more than 200 startups focused on combatting climate change. In August, Greentown appointed Kevin Knobloch, former Obama administration official and president of the Union of Concerned Scientists, as its CEO. The incubator has helped finance a variety of businesses in the energy and manufacturing sectors that contribute to carbon emissions reduction. To further support cleantech startups, Greentown partnered with the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center to foster growth in offshore wind technologies.

Greentown Labs’ ultimate goal is to help startups overcome the initial hurdles that often impede their progress. They provide essential resources, such as on-site 3D printers, legal support, and access to a network of corporate partners. While their focus is on nurturing startups within their facility, they also strive to connect these startups with opportunities outside of Greentown, enabling their technologies to make a real impact in the world.

With the fusion of business accelerators and incubators, the future of clean energy innovation looks promising. These programs, coupled with the support from venture capitalists, will play a crucial role in driving the growth of the clean energy sector and addressing the challenges of climate change.

Receive free Tech start-ups updates

Reference