Exciting Win for England Under-21s: Cole Palmer shines as Luxembourg U-21s are defeated 3-0 after Euros success

Cole Palmer Shines as England Under-21s Secure 3-0 Victory against Luxembourg

Differdange, a quaint town on the border of France, provided a stark contrast to the excitement of England’s triumphant summer. However, the Under-21s brought some excitement of their own with a dominant performance against Luxembourg.

Liam Delap, Callum Doyle, and Cole Palmer, all products of Manchester City’s academy, were the standout performers and goal-scorers of the game. It is rare to see one team dominate an England game like this.

Lee Carsley, whose side won the European Championship, fielded six players from Manchester City in his starting lineup, with two more coming off the bench. This was a proud night for City and a promising start to Euro 2025 qualification for Carsley and his team.

England had several opportunities to take the lead before Liam Delap scored his debut goal just two minutes before halftime. Palmer provided a clever assist, and Delap showed finesse as he skillfully nudged the ball beyond the onrushing goalkeeper.

This goal showcased Delap’s emergence from a challenging two-year period, marked by difficult loan spells in the Championship. Currently playing for Hull City, Delap has already scored a couple of league goals this year. With a scarcity of true forwards at this level, Delap has a chance to establish himself as a key player.

Doyle, a highly rated central defender playing at left back, added the second goal just before the hour mark. He deftly redirected Noni Madueke’s cross into the net with power and precision, finding the near post.

Palmer, now representing Chelsea after a £42.5 million transfer, dominated the game from midfield. His first-touch strike hit the crossbar and went in, thanks to the direct running of Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. Interestingly, Bynoe-Gittens also spent two years in Manchester City’s academy.

A successful start to the post-Euro campaign for Lee Carsley and his England Under-21s team, as they secured a convincing 3-0 victory against Luxembourg Under-21s.

Match Facts:

Luxembourg Under-21s: Lattik, Torres, Agostinelli, Fernandes, Sinner, Lohei (Cardoso 55), Irigoyen, Martins (Afonso 78), Monteiro (Englaro 55), Turping (Rossler 72), Rodrigues (Correia 72)

Booked: Martins, Lohei, Monteiro

Subs: Do Rego, Preljevic, Skenderovic, Viegas

England Under-21s: Trafford, Lewis, Harwood-Bellis, Wood-Gordon (Cresswell 77), Doyle, Iling-Junior (Bynoe-Gittens 63), Elliott, Hackney (Patino 84), Palmer, Delap (Scarlett 63), Madueke (McAtee 77)

Subs: Beadle, Norton-Cuffy, Humphreys, Edozie

Goals: Delap 43, Doyle 58, Palmer 67

Booked: Wood-Gordon, Bynoe-Gittens

Lee Carsley’s England Under-21s side celebrated a victorious start to their first game since winning the European Championship.

