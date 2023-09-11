Study Finds Heat Pumps Are Twice as Efficient as Fossil Fuel Systems in Cold Weather | Transforming Energy Efficiency

Heat pumps are significantly more efficient than fossil fuel heating systems in cold temperatures, according to research.

A study conducted by Oxford University and the Regulatory Assistance Project thinktank reveals that even at temperatures approaching -30C, heat pumps outperform oil and gas heating systems. The research, published in the specialist energy research journal Joule, draws on data from seven field studies across North America, Asia, and Europe. It concludes that heat pumps are between two and three times more efficient than traditional heating systems at temperatures below zero.

As governments worldwide aim to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel prices soar due to geopolitical events, the adoption of heat pumps is increasing in many countries. However, the UK has been slower to embrace this technology compared to countries like France, where heat pump installations are ten times more common. This is partly due to skepticism and misinformation, with reports circulating that heat pumps do not perform well in low temperatures, despite their successful use in Scandinavia and other cold climates.

Dr Jan Rosenow, co-author of the report and director of European programs at the Regulatory Assistance Project, emphasizes the need to address the spread of false information about heat pumps, particularly in the UK. He states, “People in the UK don’t know much about heat pumps, so it’s very easy to scare them by giving them wrong information.”

The Guardian recently reported that lobbyists associated with the gas boiler sector attempted to delay a government measure aimed at increasing the uptake of heat pumps. The UK government is currently consulting on proposals to incentivize households to switch to heat pumps, despite their higher upfront costs compared to gas boilers. Boiler companies that fail to meet a certain quota of heat pump sales will also face penalties.