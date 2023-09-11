Haley Slams Biden’s G20 Statement on Ukraine: Russia and China’s ‘Celebration’ Sparks Concern

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has criticized President Biden over the Group of 20 (G20) summit’s statement on Ukraine, declaring it a “victory” for Russia and China in terms of international relations.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of The Union,” Haley expressed her disappointment in the closing statement of this year’s G20 summit, which refrained from condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She stated, “It’s clear that it was a victory for Russia and China. They’re celebrating today.”

“What we should have seen is President Biden pushing harder to acknowledge the fact that Russia invaded a pro-American, freedom-loving nation, as he rightly did a year ago,” Haley emphasized. “To deny this fact a year later only benefits Russia. Meanwhile, China is thrilled because they are closely observing the situation with Taiwan, and it’s truly regrettable.”

The G20 summit statement faced backlash for its failure to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine, instead relying on a generic request for nations to respect one another’s borders. This statement stands in stark contrast to last year’s G20 summit statement, which strongly denounced Russia’s involvement in the war.

Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry, commented, “This year’s statement is nothing to be proud of.” He added, “While we appreciate the efforts of those who sought to include stronger language in the text, it is clear that the G20 has failed to address Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Their participation could have led to a better understanding of the situation.”

Nikolenko’s remarks were accompanied by a screenshot of the statement, which had been edited to reflect a wording change emphasizing that the war is “against” Ukraine rather than “in” the country. Additionally, the statement’s call for “all states” to adhere to the United Nations charter was altered to single out Russia.

Razom We Stand, a Ukrainian advocacy group focused on anti-Russian energy policy, condemned the statement as “cowardly” and criticized the G20 for neglecting its responsibility to confront Russia and its geopolitical weapons.

Haley, a former United Nations ambassador, has consistently voiced her support for Ukraine during her presidential campaign. During a recent GOP debate, she accused her Republican rival Vivek Ramaswamy of favoring Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine after he expressed his intention to cease U.S. funding to Ukraine if elected president.