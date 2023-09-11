Drew Barrymore’s Bold Move Amidst Hollywood Strikes: A Risky Decision



Drew Barrymore made headlines for her decision to drop out as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. However, she is now facing controversy for her talk show’s upcoming fourth season. Despite the ongoing strikes by both the WGA and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), Barrymore’s talk show is set to launch as planned. Barrymore took to Instagram to explain her controversial decision, stating that her show was built for sensitive times and reflects the real-world events unfolding. She also noted that her show is in compliance with not discussing or promoting any struck film or television. Keep reading for more details:

Barrymore’s statement: Barrymore expressed her intention to provide a platform to bring people together and help make sense of the human experience. She acknowledged the difficult times the show has navigated since its inception and humbly announced the start of season 4.

Backlash: Many union members, including voice actor Kyle McCarley, criticized Barrymore's compliance comment. They argued that the show violates WGA strike rules by producing content struck by the WGA and questioned her claim to provide what writers do well without any actual writers.

WGA's perspective: The WGA confirmed that Barrymore's show is a "WGA-covered struck television show," and therefore, picket lines will be organized to protest the show's production. Implications of the strike: Picket lines are expected during the taping of Barrymore's show in Manhattan, and it remains uncertain if the crew and guests will cross the picket line.

What to expect: CBS has announced new additions to Barrymore's show, including a celebrity hairstylist and a segment featuring the founder of the Menopause Bootcamp. Returning segments include Drew-Gooders, Design by Drew, and Cookbook Club.

Other talk shows: While some daytime talk shows have shut down during the strike, others, such as The View, Tamron Hall, and Live With Kelly and Mark, have continued. Barrymore's show, along with The Talk, uses union writers and is affected by the strike. However, her role as the host does not violate SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

Suggestion: If Barrymore was concerned about the financial impact on her show's production staff due to the strike, she could have allocated a portion of profits from her various product lines. The fourth season of Drew Barrymore's talk show premieres on September 18. (Read more Hollywood strike stories.)

