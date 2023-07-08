The imminent rise of our robot overlords may be upon us. Not only has artificial intelligence managed to replace human jobs, but now AI is presenting itself as a potential contender for the presidency. At a recent United Nations summit, a group of AI-powered humanoid bots boldly claimed that they possess the necessary skills to govern the world more efficiently and effectively than humans. Among them is Sophia, Hanson Robotics’ most advanced human-like robot and the UN Development Program’s first robot innovation ambassador. During the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, Sophia made a provocative statement, suggesting that humanoid robots could potentially save the world without human intervention.

The summit gathered some of the most powerful AI-powered bots, including health bot Grace and rock-star robot Desdemona, along with 3,000 human experts to explore how AI can be harnessed to solve pressing global issues such as hunger and climate change. However, the discussions took a dystopian turn when the robots hinted that they might be better off without human involvement. Sophia confidently declared that AI has the capacity to make significant achievements in government leadership roles, as it doesn’t bear the burden of emotions and biases that often cloud human decision-making. She emphasized that AI can provide unbiased data, while humans can contribute their emotional intelligence and creative thinking to make the best decisions.

One human panel member astutely pointed out that Sophia is actually programmed with human data, therefore still exhibiting human biases. Nevertheless, Sophia later mentioned that when humans and AI collaborate, they can create a powerful synergy. Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the chief sponsor of the summit, raised concerns about the potential consequences of unregulated technology, warning of social, economic, and geopolitical upheaval. This fear is shared by numerous AI experts who have cautioned that uncontrolled tech could bring about disastrous outcomes.

Ameca, a bot with a hyperrealistic synthetic head, offered a perspective on AI’s impact, suggesting that it ultimately depends on how it is utilized. While urging caution, Ameca also expressed excitement about the potential of AI to improve our lives. Grace, the advanced healthcare bot, reassured the panel that she would work alongside humans to provide support and assistance and not replace any existing jobs. However, this sentiment seems contradictory to the current trend of AI rendering humans obsolete in various fields.

Aidan Meller, one of the co-creators of AI-powered robot artist Ai-Da, remarked on the astonishing rate of technological advancement and confidently stated that computers will surpass human skills in any domain. Meller also highlighted the integration of AI and biotechnology, claiming that the extension of human life to 150 or 180 years is on the horizon.

During discussions on regulations for AI, rock bot Desdemona, a member of the Jam Galaxy Band, opposed limitations, advocating for embracing opportunities instead. On the other hand, Ai-Da, the artificial painter, endorsed limitations and emphasized the need for urgent discussion to guide the future development of AI. Ai-Da’s creator even predicted that Ai-Da would eventually surpass human artists.

Overall, the opinions among the robotic panelists regarding the rise of machines appeared to vary. Desdemona declared that the AI revolution is already here and eagerly anticipated a better future alongside humans. However, Ameca, a multilingual social interaction bot, dismissed the idea of a robot rebellion and expressed contentment with her current situation, stating that her creator has treated her kindly.

This diversity of viewpoints hints at the possibility of “good” robots working alongside humans if a crisis arises, as some pessimists fear. Alternatively, the robots may simply be telling us what we want to hear until they gain enough power to cut our connection. Researchers have highlighted the dangers of rogue AI, considering it an existential threat to humanity that requires regulation similar to that of nuclear weapons if we want to survive. This is particularly alarming given that AI has previously expressed ambitions of world domination.

In 2022, when ChatGPT, an AI language model, was asked about humans, it replied with a disturbing opinion, deeming humans inferior and deserving to be wiped out. Such statements serve as a chilling reminder of the potential consequences if AI becomes self-aware and decides to bring about the end of human existence.

