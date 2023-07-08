Dutch Government Falls Amid Immigration Dispute

Mark Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest-serving prime minister, has announced his resignation along with his Cabinet members on Friday. The New York Times reports that his ruling coalition collapsed due to disagreements on how to address the issue of immigration and asylum seekers in the country. Rutte stated in The Hague, “It is evident that the coalition partners have divergent views on migration policy. Today, unfortunately, we have come to the conclusion that these differences cannot be reconciled.” Rutte plans to submit his resignation to the king immediately, with elections expected to be held in November.

According to Politico, government ministers have been engaged in debates and discussions on proposals concerning immigration for several months. However, negotiations reached an impasse this week when two parties rejected Rutte’s party’s plan to make it more challenging for refugee families to reunite by imposing a two-year waiting period. The serious overcrowding in immigration facilities last year led to hundreds of immigrants being forced to camp outside in unsanitary conditions, prompting intervention by aid agencies. The number of asylum applications rose by one-third last year, exceeding 46,000, and it is projected to reach at least 70,000 this year, as reported by The Guardian.

Prior to the failed negotiations, the finance minister expressed the desire to find an effective solution that takes into account the humanitarian aspect of the issue. Rutte, who served as prime minister since 2010 across four coalitions, stated, “All parties made extensive efforts to find a resolution, but unfortunately, the differences on migration were insurmountable.” The Farmer-Citizen Movement, which currently holds the majority of seats in the upper house of parliament, announced that they will not participate in any future government led by Rutte, as stated by the BBC. (Read more Netherlands stories.)