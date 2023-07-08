Threads, Meta’s Twitter competitor, witnesses explosive growth with 70 million signups

Threads, Meta’s new social network, has experienced explosive growth since its public debut on July 5th, 2023. Fueled by Instagram’s extensive userbase, the text-based platform already boasts 70 million sign-ups, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

By Thursday afternoon, it was reported that Threads users had already published over 95 million posts and garnered 190 million likes, based on internal company data.

While Meta did not provide updated engagement metrics, the growth of Threads can be attributed to its association with Instagram, allowing users to retain their followers as others join the app. With just a quarter of Instagram users using Threads monthly, it could rival the size of Twitter, according to analyst Jasmine Enberg.

However, the app still faces challenges, as it has not yet launched in Europe due to regulatory complexities. Additionally, Twitter owner Elon Musk has expressed concern, with his lawyer accusing Meta of “unlawful misappropriation” of trade secrets. In response, Meta’s communications director stated that none of the Threads engineering team were former Twitter employees.

To truly compete with Twitter, Threads must prove its ability to keep users engaged and returning. Unlike Twitter, which is popular among journalists and politicians for breaking news, Threads has the potential to attract a broader audience due to its integration with visual-based platform Instagram. Meta’s efforts to reduce political content on Facebook could differentiate Threads further.

Despite these challenges, many politicians have already signed up for Threads, and advertisers familiar with Meta may welcome an alternative to Twitter, considering it to be more brand-safe. It remains to be seen whether Threads can offer a reprieve from the chaos and constant changes on Twitter.

Watch this video for insights on how Meta’s Threads will impact Twitter’s growth: